The Tennessee Titans have announced the addition of Johari Matthews as programs director of the organization’s community impact team.
According to a release, Matthews will oversee the restructuring and advancement of the Titans Foundation and support the club’s community initiatives. The role was recently established.
A Nashville native, Matthews has 18 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, most recently having served as executive director for the Northwest Family YMCA in North Nashville. During her time at the YMCA, she led a team of 90-plus employees, managing the day-to-day operations of a facility serving a membership base of nearly 4,000.
Matthews was recently recognized through her collaborative work with The BlueCross BlueShield Foundation and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee as the two opened the $6.5 million BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Place Park in Bordeaux.
Matthew is a graduate of Tennessee State University and has participated in leadership programs at the New Leaders Council and Lipscomb University’s CEO Connect.
Matthews serves as board chair for Corner to Corner, as well as board member for The Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund, New Leaders Council and Nashville Teacher Residency. She is a member of Junior League of Nashville and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She volunteers with Nashville Young Lives, a local ministry for teen moms.
Matthews is married to Lonnell Matthews Jr., the Davidson County Juvenile Court clerk.
“Johari’s passion for serving the community and establishing a strong level of social responsibility makes her a perfect addition to our Community Impact team. Her work at the Northwest YMCA is an inspiring example to all of us,” Adolpho Birch III, Titans senior vice president of business affairs and chief legal officer, said in the release. “She has a demonstrated record of creating programs and outreach efforts with focus and impact, something we intend to continue to grow here at the Titans.”
Stream adds two vice presidents
The local office of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners has added Stephen Graw and Bradley Worthington as vice presidents.
Graw comes to Stream from Hickory Capital Group, a self-storage acquisition and development company, where he served as senior vice president of acquisitions and development. He has worked with Grubb & Ellis, Sperry Van Ness Commercial Realty, Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate and Avison Young since graduating from the University of Tennessee.
Worthington joins Stream from JLL, where he was a director of capital markets. He has worked with H.G. Hill Realty Co., Marcus & Millichap, Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate and Charles Hawkins Co. since graduating from the University of Mississippi. Worthington is a licensed real estate broker in Tennessee and a member of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.
The two will work with Stream partner Rob Lowe, who joined the company in 2021 after a multi-year stint at Cushman & Wakefield.
“I’ve known Stephen and Bradley for years, so I’m excited to have them join me here at Stream and provide our clients with both a personal and a professional experience,” Lowe said in the release. “Their real estate acumen, experience, and broad relationships will immediately create opportunities in partnership with Stream Nashville.”
Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 1,100 professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Greater Los Angeles, Nashville, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.
Cumberland University names marketing, communications ED
Cumberland University has welcomed Joey Clark as executive director of marketing and communications.
After graduating from Lebanon High School in 2010, Clark went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and creative writing from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Higher Education Administration and Supervision degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
While pursuing his master’s at MTSU, Clark was employed by the university’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. During his nearly four-year tenure, he held multiple leadership positions including those of senior enrollment counselor and coordinator of campus tours and events.
Clark most recently worked as the director of marketing and engagement for Nashville-based lender Colten Mortgage.
Immediately post-grad in 2015, Clark joined the Cumberland family as an enrollment specialist in the Office of Admissions. Clark will report to Vice President of Advancement Courtney Wheeler.
"I am excited to finally begin my professional career in Wilson County and even more excited for the chance to pour back into the community that has been so impactful in my own upbringing and development," Clark said in the release. "I've always had a passion for both people and education and my home address has always been rooted in Lebanon. I look forward to partnering with the local community on behalf of the university to further promote and progress the Cumberland brand.”
