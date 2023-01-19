Reed Public Relations has promoted Katie Miller to senior account manager.
In addition, and according to a release, the Nashville-based PR firm has hired Tiffany Buchen as senior account manager and Natalie Brandenburg as office administrator and social media manager.
Miller, who joined Reed (stylized as “REED”) Public Relations in 2020, hails from Greenville, South Carolina. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in strategic communications from Lipscomb University.
Originally from Maryland, Buchen obtained her degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising prior to starting a public relations agency, which focused on lifestyle clients.
Brandenburg, from the San Francisco Bay Area, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and dietetics from San Francisco State University.
“The addition of these new roles along with our recent merger with Squeaky Wheel Public Relations and the creation of our account coordinator training program marks a significant amount of growth for Reed,” Lauren Reed, company president and founder, said in the release. “We are robustly staffed and generating more results for our clients than ever.”
VUMC names Terhune SVP for educational affairs
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has promoted Dr. Kyla Terhune to the role of senior vice president for educational affairs.
According to news.vumc.org, Terhune had served as vice president for educational affairs and associate dean for graduate medical education.
Terhune also serves as an associate chief of staff for Vanderbilt University Hospital and has led Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Office of Graduate Medical Education for the past three years. The Office of GME is responsible for more than 1,200 residents and fellows training in 100 Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education-accredited residencies and fellowships and over 50 other subspecialty fellowships.
As SVP, Terhune will continue to lead graduate medical education and will examining the possibilities for expansion of GME into regional hospitals.
“Kyla is an outstanding leader. People nationally have recognized her immense contributions in designing ways to navigate challenging situations, whether that is staffing models during the pandemic or nimbly tracking resident procedural competencies,” said Donald Brady, MD, executive vice president for educational affairs for VUMC and executive dean for academic affairs for Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “Locally, through blending her role as an associate chief of staff and vice president for educational affairs, she has modeled efficient, effective bi-directional communication of both system and house staff needs.”
Terhune joined Vanderbilt’s faculty in 2011 as assistant professor of surgery and anesthesiology and was promoted to associate professor in 2014 and then professor in 2021.
A general surgeon credentialed at both VUMC and the Nashville VA, she also has served as the chief of the Section of General Surgery for the Tennessee Valley Health System with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Terhune is a graduate of Princeton University, where she earned an AB in molecular biology, and the University of Pennsylvania Perlman School of Medicine, where she earned a medical degree. She came to VUMC in 2004 and underwent residency training in surgery. In 2016, she earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Vanderbilt University Owen School of Graduate Management.
The Neal Agency adds Sharma
Adi Sharma has joined The Neal Agency as co-head and agent, musicrow.com reports.
His addition brings to nine the number of employees at the agency.
Relatedly, the Wedgewood-Houston-based TNA has announced the signing of lifestyle brand Stevenson Ranch to help curate and create live events. TNA has already earned recognition and nominations via the 2023 CMA Touring Awards and Pollstar Awards.
