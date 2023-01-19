Reed Public Relations has promoted Katie Miller to senior account manager.

Katie Miller .jpg

Katie Miller
Natalie Brandenburg .jpg

Natalie Brandenburg
Tiffany Buchen .jpg

Tiffany Buchen

In addition, and according to a release, the Nashville-based PR firm has hired Tiffany Buchen as senior account manager and Natalie Brandenburg as office administrator and social media manager.

