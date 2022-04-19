Kroger has announced the addition of Lauren Bell as corporate affairs manager for its Nashville division.
Bell replaces Melissa Eads, who is retiring after 32 years with the company, according to a release.
Bell will lead internal and external communications, community engagement and government affairs. She will also serve as the company’s spokesperson across the Nashville division area.
Bell comes to Kroger from Nashville State Community College Foundation, at which she served as the executive director since 2017. Her background also includes campaign operations and political fundraising, as well as work with the Tennessee state legislature.
“Lauren … is a proven leader with experience that will help continue to guide our corporate affairs strategy forward,” said Sonya Hostetler, president of the Kroger Nashville division. “We also want to thank Melissa for her 32 years of service. Melissa has been the face of Kroger in this area for most of those years, and during that time has also led our community engagement, marketing and communications, and government affairs efforts. She has been the consummate professional.”
The Kroger Nashville division includes 90 stores in Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky.
HealthStream promotes Collier to EVP role
HealthStream has promoted Michael Collier to executive vice president, corporate strategy and development.
Collier joined the publicly traded company in 2011 as vice president and general counsel. He has executive oversight of in-house legal, governance and compliance matters as well as working on strategic partnerships for the company. Collier also acts as HealthStream’s chief compliance officer and primary liaison to the board of directors.
The promotion follows HealthStream in 2021 having acquired a tech company for $4 million (read here) and a software company for $9 million (read here).
General Services adds two
The Metro Department of General Services has added Vasu Primlani as a sustainability project manager and Elizabeth Stienstraw as landscape and stormwater infrastructure manager.
According to a release, Primlani manages the Renewable Portfolio Standard, grid de-carbonization and fleet electrification goals. She has more than 10 years of experience in green certification of industries in the San Francisco Bay Area, Miami-Dade County and India.
Vasu is the recipient of about 12 environmental awards. including the U.S. EPA environmental leadership award, the California Governor’s Environmental and Economic Achievement award and the Nari Shakti award. She is also a somatic therapist, standup comedian, professor and triathlete.
Vasu received her master’s degree in geography from UCLA, and is currently in the final year of the PhD program for urban management and governance with a specialization in sustainable mobility from XIM University, India.
Stienstraw previously worked with an engineering consulting company and was responsible for environmental compliance for a manufacturing facility.
Most recently, she implemented a pollution prevention program to ensure post-construction Stormwater Control Measures function as designed and reduce pollutant loading into waterways.
Stienstraw received her B.S. degree in geography and geology from the University of South Alabama.
