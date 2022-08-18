FirstBank has promoted Calvin Dunning to the role of senior vice president and director of community development.
According to a release, Dunning will manage and implement the Nashville-based bank’s policies and initiatives regarding community development.
In 2018, Dunning was selected by The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as one of Nashville's Top 30 Professionals Under 30. He was also a part of the 2019 class of Nashville Emerging Leaders and the 73rd class of The Young Leaders Council. Dunning now serves on the board for Siloam Health, Make-a Wish Middle TN and Operation Hope.
Originally from Montgomery, Alabama, Dunning moved to Nashville in 2013 to work for FirstBank.
Dunning earned a degree in international finance with a concentration in Spanish and a minor in economics.
“Calvin’s community leadership throughout his nine-year tenure at FirstBank has served as a bridge between the bank and the community,” Aimee Hamilton, FirstBank chief risk officer, said in the release.
FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation, is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 82 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. The bank has approximately $12.6 billion in total assets.
Nashville Symphony promotes Aspinall
Nashville Symphony has announced the promotion of conductor Nathan Aspinall to associate conductor, effective beginning this season.
According to a release, Aspinall previously served as the orchestra’s assistant conductor since the 2019-20 season (read here).
Aspinall’s promotion comes after his Classical Series debut this past May conducting Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5 with the orchestra. This season, Aspinall will conduct a special classical program featuring Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.
The promotion also includes an invitation for Aspinall to conduct the orchestra during a Classical Series concert in the 2023-24 season.
Aspinall was formerly the associate conductor of the Jacksonville Symphony. He returned to Jacksonville as a guest conductor for Rachamninoff’s Symphonic Dances in the 19/20 season and in 22/23 will conduct the orchestra in a subscription program including Sibelius’s Symphony No 2.
“Since his 2019 appointment as assistant conductor, Nathan has been an invaluable artistic and administrative asset to Nashville Symphony,” Alan Valentine, Nashville Symphony president and CEO, said in the release. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity and are excited to see what comes of this evolving partnership."
BMLG taps Joyce as SVP
Big Machine Label Group has named Megan Joyce as senior vice president, business and legal affairs, musicrow.com reports.
Joyce joins BMLG with 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and legal executive roles. Her previous work has been undertaken at Atlantic Records, Warner Music Nashville, Roc Nation and Provident Entertainment.
Joyce will assume the duties of Executive Vice President and General Counsel Malcolm Mimms, who musicrow.com reports will transition into a consulting role.
A member of the Recording Academy and Leadership Music, Joyce is a graduate of both UCLA and Seton Hall University School of Law.
