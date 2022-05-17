Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has named Addy Biggers as managing broker of the Brentwood branch office.
According to a release, Biggers will be responsible for the recruitment, training and management of the office’s sales associates.
Biggers earned her real estate license three years ago and began working with Post & Company in 2020. Before working in the real estate industry, she spent several years in executive-level health care positions. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.
In February, Crye-Leike acquired Post & Company. The company has served clients for more than 40 years in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. The company is home to more than 3,200 sales associates and approximately 800 employees.
Centerstone announces retirement of CMO
Centerstone has announced that veteran Debbie Cagle, chief marketing officer, will retire from her position effective June 30.
Before joining the Nashville-based mental health services company in 2004, Cagle worked as vice president for AdvoCare of Tennessee and as chief operating officer at ValueOptions of Tennessee. She also worked on the State of Tennessee Mental Health Planning Council, TennCare Partners Program Round Table, National Association of Private Psychiatric Healthcare Board of Directors in Washington, D.C. She has held multiple executive leadership roles at Centerstone including payer contracting, relations, marketing and business development, among others.
Cagle graduated from Texas Women’s University and began her career in Texas working as a program director for individuals with intellectual disabilities. She went on to direct behavioral health marketing, business development and managed care services contracting for the Hospital Corp. of America and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
“Working with Debbie is a true joy — and I’m honored and fortunate that she has spent nearly half of her four-decade career here at Centerstone,” Centerstone CEO David Guth said in a release. “Her retirement is well deserved, yet I know we will greatly miss her daily innovations, insights, leadership and presence.”
VUMC taps Davis for permanent role within radiology department
The Vanderbilt University Medical Center Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences has named Katie Davis section chief of breast imaging.
According to news.vumc.org, Davis has held the position in an interim capacity since 2021.
An assistant professor of radiology, Davis joined VUMC in 2018 and is currently the director of medical student education in the Department of Radiology. She will continue to serve in this role in addition to supporting the educational programming for the two breast imaging fellows and 36 radiology residents who rotate throughout the section each year.
Davis earned her medical degree from Ohio University, Heritage College of Medicine, and completed her diagnostic radiology residency at Case Western Reserve University. She completed a fellowship in women’s imaging at Magee Women’s Hospital at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Davis is involved in the Society of Breast Imaging, currently serving as a Young Physician Section Committee Member. Her interests in breast imaging include education, patient outreach and high-risk screening.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
