Gresham Smith has announced that Mohammed Abu-Tayeh, formerly senior project manager and assistant director of project management, has been named market vice president of the firm’s corporate and urban design market.
The market encompasses more than 80 professionals and projects across the country, according to a release.
A certified project management professional, Abu-Tayeh brings nearly 20 years of experience in project development, design and construction processes, and operations management. He has worked with Gresham Smith for nearly seven years. During that time, he helped establish the firm’s former Dubai office and managed the operations of its Miami office.
Abu-Tayeh, who is fluent in both English and Arabic, received his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Seattle University and his Master of Science degree in construction management from the University of Washington, where he also earned a certificate in business administration and management. He is currently completing his executive certificate in strategy from the Harvard University School of Business.
“[Abu-Tayeh] brings a wealth of experience from his past roles in multiple markets and with our project delivery excellence pillar, where he has continually helped raise the bar on quality and project management across the entire firm,” Rodney Chester, Gresham Smith CEO, said in the release. “I know he will be a great leader for our Corporate + Urban Design market.”
Gresham Smith bills itself as a national architecture and engineering firm with more than $230 million in annual gross revenue,.
Wilson Bank & Trust adds Smyly as VP
Wilson Bank & Trust has announced the addition of Vice President Blair Smyly to lead the bank’s SBA loan program.
Smyly brings more than 17 years of banking experience, including SBA lending in the Nashville, Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia markets, as well as retail and commercial lending experience.
Prior to joining WBT, Smyly worked as a commercial banker and SBA lender for Synovus Bank. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Mississippi College.
Smyly is a member of the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee.
“This effort is an important piece in continuing to build and grow relationships with our business customers,” Wes Taylor, Wilson Bank & Trust SVP of consumer and small business lending, said in the release. “Blair brings the knowledge and energy necessary to propel this program forward as we continue to grow.”
Wilson Bank & Trust was established in 1987.
BBR Music Group hires three
BBR Music Group has announced the hiring of Marissa Messer to director of digital marketing, John Carroll to director of streaming and Hillary Borden to marketing manager.
Messer joins BBR from Soles4Souls, where she handled the nonprofit’s digital presence. Prior to that, she spent time at various digital agencies, overseeing social media for major brands such as Chrysler, Dodge and GM as well as at HarperCollins Publishing.
Carroll comes to the label from Sony Music Nashville, where he served as associate director, A&R. Prior to that, he worked at Universal Music Group on its global streaming marketing team.
Borden will be responsible for managing artist projects, creating marketing plans, streamlining advertising initiatives and coordinating with all departments on artist release plans and strategies. Borden comes to the label from The Bobby Bones Show, where she served as a producer, booking artists for the show and writing the weekend show Country Top 30.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
