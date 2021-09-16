Nashville-based commercial real estate and design firm Southeast Venture has added Sarah Kate Sellers as a marketing coordinator.
According to a release, Sellers (pictured) most recently directed marketing efforts for both Cityline Commercial Holdings in Bolingbroke, Georgia, and Boure Art in Macon, Georgia. Previously, she interned with Walthall Oil Company and The Creek radio station, both in Macon.
Sellers graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music with a focus in voice and a minor in business administration.
"Sarah Kate’s commercial real estate and social media marketing experience will be a real asset for our marketing strategy,” Southeast Venture Marketing Director Kaylen Harrison said in a release. “We’re excited to tap into her fresh perspective and diverse background to find new methods to expand Southeast Venture’s presence in Nashville.”
Southeast Venture was founded in 1981.
ESa adds five designers
Nashville-based architectural firm has added Allie Bierman, Savannah Heipp, John Henley, Ankita Patel and Emily Threadgill.
Bierman joins as a member of the interior design team. She earned her bachelor’s degree in interior architecture and design from the University of Tennessee in 2021. She previously served as an interior design intern at Orcutt Winslow in Nashville.
Heipp joins ESa full time as a member of the architecture team after a year of interning remotely. She earned her Bachelor of Design in Architecture degree from the University of Central Florida in 2018 and was awarded her Master of Architecture degree (architecture and health) from Clemson University in May.
Henley, who previously worked at the firm, rejoins ESa as a member of the architecture team. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts from Watkins College of Art and Design in 2010. Previously, he worked as a designer with Advent in Nashville.
Patel comes to ESa as a member of the architecture team. She earned her master’s degree in architecture from the University of South Florida in 2020. She previously was an intern architect for Chapuis Design Group in Brandon, Florida.
Threadgill joins ESa as a member of the architecture team. She earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee. Threadgill formerly served as a project manager with HMK Architects in Nashville.
ESa is recognizing 60 years of operations this year.
Stites & Harbison welcomes attorney
Stites & Harbison has added attorney Johnathan Burnley to its Nashville and Franklin offices.
Burnley joins the firm’s business litigation service group, with his practice to focus on creditors’ rights and bankruptcy, employment law and general business litigation.
Prior to joining Stites & Harbison, Burnley was a judicial law clerk for the Judge Jon York (2020-21) and Judge Daniel Breen (2019-20) with the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.
Burnley earned his J.D. degree from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, magna cum laude, in 2019.
Stites & Harbison operates 11 offices across six states — Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia — and traces its origins to 1832.
