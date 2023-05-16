Diversified Trust has named Cameron Simmons principal in its Nashville office.
According to a release, Simmons offers 28 years of experience in wealth management. Simmons most recently served as executive director and banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Prior to this, she spent 26 years with Regions Private Wealth Management, where she was senior vice president.
Simmons received her B.A degree from Louisiana State University and completed family enterprise adviser training at Kennesaw State University Cole College of Business. Simmons serves on the board of YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee and The Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Diversified Trust now has 47 principals company wide and 14 principals in Nashville.
“Cameron is one of Tennessee’s most esteemed wealth advisers and has built her reputation through her dedication to client service and finding solutions to their unique financial needs,” Robyn Hari, managing principal of Diversified Trust’s Nashville office, said in the release. “With almost three decades of private banking experience and a proven track record of excellence, she is a critical addition to our team at Diversified Trust and we are confident she will make a major impact on our clients.”
Established in 1994 and with more than $8 billion under management, Diversified Trust is employee-owned and operates offices in Atlanta; Charleston, S.C.; Greensboro, N.C.; Memphis and Nashville.
Gibson Brands names CMO
Nashville musical instrument maker Gibson Brands has announced the promotion of Elizabeth “Beth” Heidt to chief marketing officer.
A seven-year veteran of Gibson, Heidt spent her early years at Gibson in entertainment relations, and in 2021 was promoted to vice president of cultural influence. She will be a member of Gibson’s executive leadership team, according to a release.
Previously, Heidt worked in brand strategy, production and experiential marketing with House of Blues, Red Bull and Fortune 500 brands including Samsung, Hyundai, Live Nation, Verizon and AT&T.
Heidt is a board member of the Gibson Gives Foundation, which supports nonprofit organizations related to youth-focused education, music and wellness initiatives. She is also on the music advisory board of the Save The Music Foundation.
“[Heidt] has led our cultural influence team of artist relations and multi-media divisions, and emerged as a critical voice in how we engage with fans around the world and deliver the Gibson experience,” Cesar Gueikian, Gibson Brands president and interim CEO, said in the release. “As the chief marketing officer, Beth will now lead all our marketing initiatives globally, including all aspects of cultural influence. We all look forward to working with Beth to continue to shape the sound of music.”
Blood:Water adds digital engagement coordinator
Nashville nonprofit Blood:Water has named Lizette Sandoval as a digital engagement coordinator.
According to a release, Sandoval will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to increase brand awareness and drive traffic through digital storytelling and marketing campaigns.
Sandoval attended Arkansas Tech University.
“Lizette’s passion for communicating stories and photography give her a keen eye for engaging visual and digital content,” Blood:Water said in a release. “As a supporter of Blood:Water and our mission, we’re excited to have Lizette join our team and continue to help us grow our digital channels and outreach.”
In addition, the nonprofit has added Ann Kungu as the Africa partnerships portfolio manager and Agevi Michael as an organizational strengthening coordinator in the Nairobi, Kenya, office.
Blood:Water partners with African-led organizations to address health disparities.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.