MP&F Strategic Communications has named Jessica Darden, Stacy Alcala and Neysa Taylor vice presidents of the firm.
According to a release, Darden joined MP&F in 2004. Her specialties include research and strategic planning, community relations, grassroots campaigns, brand development and event planning. Clients include the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, PhRMA and the University of Tennessee. Darden has been involved with The Junior League of Nashville, The Tomorrow Fund and The Oasis Center. She previously served on the board of directors for Nashville Cable and All About Women and is a member of the board of trustees for Harding Academy.
Alcala joined MP&F as a staff associate in 2007 and focuses on the health care, government and senior living industries. She has worked with the United States Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, Aegis, the United States Marine Corps’ Marine Week and Integral Senior Living. Alcala is a member of PRSA Nashville and the Nashville Health Care Council and serves on the board of Operation Stand Down Tennessee. Alcala is also certified by PRSA in crisis communications.
Taylor arrives at MP&F with 15-plus years of industry experience with media, government and corporate positions. She started her career as an assignment manager at WTVF NewsChannel 5 and then spent five years as the director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Previously, Taylor spent the last three years in senior positions with McDonald’s and Amazon, where she worked on communications strategy, stakeholder management and corporate messaging. Taylor is a member of the Nashville Women of Color in Communications, as well as the Nashville chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. She is also a founding board member of Invictus Nashville Charter School.
“Jessica and Stacy have been integral to MP&F’s success for nearly two decades, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring in Neysa, who brings experience working in government and for some of the biggest brands in the nation to our team,” Jennifer Brantley, the firm’s managing partner, said in the release. “They are top-notch industry professionals, and we have every confidence they will help guide the company forward in the years ahead.”
FBMM names Leiss business manager
Nashville-based entertainment business management firm FBMM has promoted Jason Leiss to business manager.
Leiss started his career at FBMM, after finishing college, as an office administrative team member in 2010. He has since worked his way through the ranks to his current position as business manager, which the release terms the “highest position” at FBMM.
As a business manager, Leiss will continue to lead a team of five and oversee all financial facets for his clients, in both business and personal financial management.
Leiss earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business with a focus in entrepreneurship. He obtained his certified financial planner certification in 2023.
“Jason is the embodiment of our core tenets at FBMM. He always puts his clients first and is committed to their financial well-being,” said Julie Boos, co-owner and business manager at FBMM. “He is a true team player and leverages all the expertise and assets we provide at FBMM to best serve his clients’ needs.”
VUMC taps Osterman as associate vice president for RI
Dr. Travis Osterman has been named associate vice president for research informatics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Osterman has served as assistant professor of biomedical informatics, hematology and oncology and as director of cancer clinical informatics at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC).
Osterman completed his doctoral degree at Nova Southeastern University, his residency at Indiana University and his master’s degree in biomedical informatics at Vanderbilt University. He joined VUMC as a clinical fellow in medical oncology in July 2013, as faculty in 2016 and was named director of cancer clinical informatics at VICC in July 2019.
Osterman will report to Dr. Peter Embí, senior vice president for research and innovation, and Neal Patel, chief information officer for health IT.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with Dr. Osterman over the past year and seeing him apply his expertise and leadership at the intersection of clinical care, health IT and research to advance our capabilities for translational discovery and data-driven improvements in research and care,” said Embí. “I’m excited to continue working with him in this new role as he leads our efforts to make VUMC an even stronger environment for accelerating research and innovation.”