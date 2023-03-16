MP&F Strategic Communications has named Jessica Darden, Stacy Alcala and Neysa Taylor vice presidents of the firm. 

Neysa Taylor
Jessica Darden
Stacy Alcala

According to a release, Darden joined MP&F in 2004. Her specialties include research and strategic planning, community relations, grassroots campaigns, brand development and event planning. Clients include the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, PhRMA and the University of Tennessee. Darden has been involved with The Junior League of Nashville, The Tomorrow Fund and The Oasis Center. She previously served on the board of directors for Nashville Cable and All About Women and is a member of the board of trustees for Harding Academy.

