The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has hired Dr. Olivia Welter as director of professional affairs and Dr. Ariel Clark as manager of education and practice development.
According to a release, Welter will help lead TPA's practice initiatives, regulatory affairs and policy development process. She will be responsible for identifying and developing practice-based resources, overseeing educational events and programs, managing practice-related advisory committees and working closely with volunteer leaders.
Welter graduated from Drake University with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. During her time as a student, she was a member of the Iowa Pharmacy Association, serving on policy committees and as executive intern in Association Management.
Welter recently completed the APhA Foundation Knowlton Center Executive Fellowship in Association Management and Leadership in Washington, D.C.
Clark will assist in cultivating educational program offerings and leadership development opportunities for TPA members. She will also serve as TPA’s continuing education administrator and ensure compliance with the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education Standards for Continuing Pharmacy Education.
Clark earned her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Minnesota at Duluth College of Pharmacy, where she graduated with an emphasis in pharmacy leadership. Upon graduation, Clark completed an executive fellowship in association leadership and management with the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board in Washington, D.C.
Clark has earned an ASHP Teaching Certification, an ICE Credentialing Specialist certification, and while in pharmacy school, earned a QPR Institute Suicide Prevention Instructor certification.
“We are very excited to have Olivia and Ariel on our team as we continue building one of the foremost, innovative pharmacy associations in the country,” Anthony Pudlo, TPA executive director, said in the release. “We look forward to the ways they will continue to enhance our member experience and further the interests of the entire profession across the state.”
VUSM program names Ryan as director
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine’s Medical Innovators Development Program has named Dr. Ryan Buckley its director.
Buckley, assistant professor of clinical medicine in the section of hospital medicine, will replace founding director Dr. Reed Omary.
The MIDP, which previously was open only to applicants with a PhD degree in engineering or applied sciences, will now accept applications from any incoming medical student interested in a health care innovation career, according to Omary, chair of the department of radiology and radiological sciences and professor of biomedical engineering.
Buckley has been a member of the MIDP leadership team for two years and teaches MIDP’s IDEA Lab course.
Red Seal Homes taps Taylor for project manager role
Chicago-area-based Red Seal Homes has added Ron Taylor as a project manager to its Nashville office.
Taylor has 25 years of experience in construction management, according to a release.
Before joining Red Seal Homes, Taylor served as construction manager at Core Development. During that time, he oversaw every stage of a project from initial construction through the first year of warranty with each homebuyer.
After graduating from Western Kentucky University with a degree in geology, Taylor obtained a master's in sustainability from Lipscomb University. Taylor is a licensed professional geologist in Tennessee and is working toward his general contractor's license.
“Ron’s experience in the industry and his understanding of the ins and outs of the construction life cycle make him a great addition to our team here in Nashville,” Brian Hoffman, Red Seal Homes owner, said in the release. “He has already shown outstanding commitment and enthusiasm for both his work and his family, and that is one of the many reasons he will be a great addition to our team.”
