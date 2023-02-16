Nashville-based wealth management firm Diversified Trust has announced Jeff Carson has been promoted from senior vice president to principal.
Previously, and according to a release, Carson served as senior vice president and senior trust officer with U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management.
Carson received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi, his J.D. degree from Mississippi College School of Law and his LL.M. degree in estate planning from the University of Miami Law School.
Carson serves as a board member and president of both The Westhaven Foundation and the Planned Giving Council of Middle Tennessee. He helped to form and currently serves as chair of the Legacy Advisory Committee with The Andrew Jackson Foundation (The Hermitage) and recently joined the board of directors of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation.
In addition, Brittany Wyrick has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president. Based in Nashville, Wyrick provides administrative and operational support for the firm’s five offices.
Prior to joining Diversified Trust, Wyrick worked at Hays Advisory as an operations specialist and at Donaldson Capital Management as a business information manager.
Wyrick graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science.
Similarly, Diversified trust has promoted Amy Shehan from associate to senior associate in the firm’s Nashville office. She is a member of the operations team and is responsible for client support and account administration.
Shehan has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Diversified Trust, she worked at Edward Jones Investments and in the wealth management department of Truxton Trust.
Also, Miller Durham has been promoted from associate to senior associate in Diversified Trust’s Atlanta office. In his role, Durham serves as an analyst for the investment team and has responsibilities that include manager due diligence and performance analysis.
Durham received a BBA degree in finance from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.
“These four colleagues have each proven their commitment toward successfully serving the needs of our growing client base and strengthening our capabilities as a leading comprehensive wealth management firm,” Lee Gibson, Diversified Trust president and COO, said in the release. “We are thrilled to celebrate these individuals’ well-deserved promotions and look forward to their continued contributions to the company’s success.”
Established in 1994, Diversified Trust offers offices located in Atlanta; Charleston, South Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Memphis and Nashville. It has more than $8 billion of client assets under management.
Gresham Smith names Johnson EVP of land planning
Nashville-based architecture and engineering firm Gresham Smith has named Louis Johnson executive vice president of the firm's land planning market.
Johnson most recently served as executive and senior landscape architect at the company.
Previously, the land planning market had a combined EVP/market vice president. Jessica Lucyshyn, who had been serving in the combined role, will continue as MVP.
Johnson brings 15 years of experience, with recent projects on which he has worked including Town Branch Commons in Lexington and the Chattahoochee RiverLands in Atlanta.
Johnson has served as president of the Kentucky Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, is a past Midwest board member of the Congress for New Urbanism and has lectured as an adjunct instructor for the University of Kentucky's Department of Landscape Architecture. He has also spoken about urban issues and public design processes at numerous conferences.
Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in landscape architecture from the University of Kentucky and his Master of Science degree in architecture/urban design from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He resides in Louisville.
"We are proud to announce Louis' selection as our land planning market's EVP," Gresham Smith CEO and board chair Rodney Chester said in the release. "Louis is both well-respected in the industry and well-regarded across our firm. In fact, he was named an owner of Gresham Smith just last year."
Gresham Smith typically ranks among the nation’s top 250 design firms in terms of annual revenue. It recorded more than $290 million in gross revenue during the most recent year.
Buffkin / Baker taps Berlinger as partner
Brentwood-based executive personnel search firm Buffkin / Baker has announced the promotion of Megan Berlinger to the role of partner in the firm’s health care sector.
Berlinger, who is based in Winston-Salem, N.C., joined Buffkin / Baker in 2022 as an associate partner focus on academic medicine searches with a focus on serving AAMC institutions and health systems. She has more than 16 years of experience in school of medicine and health system administration, serving at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, including heart and vascular service line administrator and department administrator.
Berlinger holds a bachelor’s degree in public health and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of North Carolina. She is certified within executive coaching and a founding partner for the Elevate Institute.
Berlinger is an adjunct professor at UNC’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, where she teaches and advises within the health policy and management division.
“Megan has a wealth of experience in conducting executive searches in academic medicine, both physician executive and health care executive searches," Craig Buffkin, the firm’s managing partner, said in the release. "She continues to leverage that experience to truly serve our clients and deliver outstanding results."
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.