Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has welcomed Pamela Miner as its vice president of collections.

Miner replaces Marsha Mullin, who had been with the nonprofit organization for 35 years.

Pam Miner.jpg

Pam Miner
a4dbb291-57b7-451a-b0df-e6d5ee0d88e2.jpg

Veronica McGraw
GetAttachmentThumbnail-1.png

Annebeth Kearney Black
GetAttachmentThumbnail.png

Michael Nelson

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.