Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has welcomed Pamela Miner as its vice president of collections.
Miner replaces Marsha Mullin, who had been with the nonprofit organization for 35 years.
According to a release, Miner’s primary role will be to oversee the collections, archaeology, reference services and exhibitions at the National Historic Landmark. Miner joins the organization with a career spanning more than 20 years in historic sites, museum and history education. She is the recipient of the 2017 Florida Book Award Gold Medal in Visual Arts for her River & Road: Fort Myers Architecture from Craftsman to Modern.
Most recently, Miner was with Collier County Museums in Naples, Florida, as a historic preservation and historic site project manager. There, she directed a $250,000 restoration of the 1947 Budd Observation/Tavern Train Car at the Naples Depot Museum and led the design-build for a permanent visitor center exhibit at the Immokalee Pioneer Museum.
Miner also served as adjunct professor of history at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers.
Miner has a master’s degree in history and historic preservation from the University of Missouri and a bachelor’s degree in history from William Woods University.
“[Miner] comes to us with a wealth of experience at historic sites, including preservation and restoration, as well as conceptualizing and overseeing the design and installation of exhibits,” Amy Williams, chief of museum operations at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, said in the release. “Her background will be key in helping the organization move our mission of preserving, educating and inspiring forward.”
THRC taps McGraw to serve as deputy director
The Tennessee Human Rights Commission has appointed Veronica McGraw as its deputy director.
According to a release, McGraw joined the THRC in 2018 as the communications director, overseeing the agency’s day-to-day internal and external strategic communications efforts, and also education and outreach activities.
As deputy director, McGraw will work with the Executive Director Muriel Malone Nolen on the agency’s day-to-day operations, enforcement, case management, state and federal government contracts, agency budget and staff supervision.
McGraw received a Bachelor of Communication degree from Notre Dame College and a Master of Public Administration and Leadership degree from Ohio State University.
In addition, she graduated from the State of Tennessee Boards and Commissions Leadership Academy.
“Veronica has been instrumental to the commission during our transition,” Nolen said. “Coupled with her dedication to our mission and her background in public administration and leadership, Veronica was the most viable candidate.”
Embassy Suites adds GM, sales director
Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown has announced that Michael Nelson has been appointed as general manager and Annebeth Kearney Black as director of sales and marketing.
With more than 29 years of experience working in the hotel business, Nelson began his career at Marriott. Since then, he has held the position of general manager at Union Station Nashville Hotel for Sage Hospitality.
Black joins with over 20 years of expertise in sales and marketing in the hospitality industry. Previously, she served as the associate director of sales and marketing for the 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville. She has also served as director of sales and marketing at the 283-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE Murfreesboro and Convention Center and opening cluster Director of Sales and Marketing for the dual-branded, 361-room Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Denver/Downtown.
The recently opened 506-suite 30-story hotel is located in SoBro across Demonbreun Street from the Music City Center.
