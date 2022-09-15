Centerstone, a locally based nonprofit specializing in mental health and substance use disorder services, has named Becky Stoll as senior vice president for crisis services.
Stoll has more than three decades of experience in social work and psychiatric care. According to a release, she has worked at Centerstone since 1999, previously holding the positions of vice president of crisis and disaster management, director of crisis services, and crisis call center program manager.
Prior to joining Centerstone, Stoll served as the director of admissions, utilization management, and social work for First Hospital Corporation in Nashville, where she also worked as a psychiatric counselor.
Stoll is a licensed clinical social worker and holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Tennessee, and a bachelor’s degrees in psychology from Tennessee State University. She presents on suicide prevention and crisis care services nationally and abroad, and serves on the steering committee for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Stoll also serves on advisory councils for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and Tennessee Department of Health Suicide Prevention Program.
“The Centerstone leadership team is pleased to be making this announcement,” Kevin Norton, Centerstone’s chief operating officer, said in the release. “Becky has been a dedicated member of the Centerstone team for more than 20 years and in that time has become one of the country’s foremost leading experts on crisis care and suicide prevention. There’s nobody else who is as equipped as she is to take on this critical role.”
EPIC welcomes Rains
Epic Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, has announced that Parker Rains has joined the firm as managing principal within its property and casualty practice.
According to a release, Rains will be based in Nashville.
Previously, Rains was an executive vice president for a regional middle market commercial insurance agency and head of its Nashville regional office, covering the Tennessee, Alabama and Florida markets.
“We are thrilled to have Parker join our Nashville team,” Jim Phillips, Epic Midwest commercial practice leader, said in the release. “He brings enthusiasm and energy into every opportunity. We are excited to see what Parker can build with EPIC’s significant client resources and customized solutions.”
Epic (stylized as “EPIC”) is co-based in San Francisco and Nashville.
Major Bob Music promotes pair
Major Bob Music has promoted Andy Friday to head of creative and Graham Kothman to creative director.
Friday began working with Bob Doyle & Associates in 2011 as director of new media. He soon became part of the team behind The Band Perry. In 2017 he began his transition into the publishing company as writer manager, working with Josh Farro (Paramore) and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon).
Kothman joined Bob Doyle & Associates in 2019 while finishing studies at Belmont University.
Major Bob Music, an independent Nashville-based publishing company, is owned by Bob Doyle and recently celebrated 36 years in business.
“Andy and Graham understand our culture and our primary vision of dedication to the creative goals of our writers and artists,” Doyle said in the release. “They distinguished themselves through quarantine’s unusual circumstances and logistics and have worked overtime since. Andy and Graham have worked their way up, become indispensable, and brought new levels of awareness and abilities to our team. These promotions are simply an acknowledgement of what they’ve earned.”
