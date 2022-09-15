Centerstone, a locally based nonprofit specializing in mental health and substance use disorder services, has named Becky Stoll as senior vice president for crisis services.

Stoll has more than three decades of experience in social work and psychiatric care. According to a release, she has worked at Centerstone since 1999, previously holding the positions of vice president of crisis and disaster management, director of crisis services, and crisis call center program manager.

Becky

Becky Stoll

