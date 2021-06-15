Vanderbilt University has named Rachel White assistant vice chancellor for marketing in its division of communications.
The position is new to the university, according to a release.
White (pictured) brings more than 15 years of marketing experience at Fortune 100 companies to VU. Most recently, she was a senior director of marketing at Dollar General, where she founded and led the Dollar General Media Network and was responsible for generating income and repeat business. She also led the company’s Media Center of Excellence, with an emphasis on digital media, as well as loyalty, personalization and customer data efforts.
Prior to that, White worked primarily in the consumer products industry, at PepsiCo and Mars, among others, leading teams in shopper insights and retail strategy.
Her accolades include Dollar General’s Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award, and she has won Vendor of the Year on three occasions from two national retailers.
A Tennessee native, White earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude in American studies at Smith College, a master’s degree in political science at Ohio State University and a master’s degree in business administration at Duke University.
“Rachel brings extensive experience in traditional and innovative marketing tactics to the growing marketing and communications capabilities at the university,” said Steve Ertel, VU vice chancellor for communications, said in the release. “Her career has been built on inspiring high-performing teams and creating partnerships with diverse stakeholders.”
Hunter Industrial Fans welcomes channel director
Nashville-based Hunter Industrial Fans has added Benjamin Braitsch as channel director for the company’s Jan Fan division.
In 2019, Hunter Industrial acquired Jan Fan, a manufacturer and distributor of fixed and rolling-mount caged fan solutions for commercial and industrial workspaces.
Braitsch will oversee Jan Fan’s sales strategy and focus on developing and growing the business in partnership with the brand’s key accounts and distributors, according to a release. Braitsch will also manage administration and customer support for sales, logistics, distribution, delivery and more.
Braitsch previously served as president and CEO and market development director for Airmaster Fan Company. During his five years at AFC, Braitsch increased profit margins by 10 percent and kept employee turnover below 6 percent.
"Ben has a proven track record of excellence in achieving sales goals, increasing profit margins, expanding customer bases and cultivating productive and engaging workplace environments," Mark D’Agostino, Hunter Industrial senior vice president and general manager, said in the release. “We're confident that the Jan Fan division will experience outstanding growth under his direction."
WGU taps regional director for advancement
Western Governors University (WGU) has appointed Brandon Zollner as a regional director for advancement for the Southeast.
According to a release, that region for the nonprofit online university includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Zollner comes to WGU with over 15 years of experience in corporate, alumni, and foundation relations for universities. Most recently, he spent eight years working with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as the executive director of alumni relations.
Zollner holds a B.S. degree in meteorology and an MBA degree from Saint Louis University. He is a member of the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education, serving on the corporate and foundation relations committee and presenting at four annual national conferences. In the past, he has also been a member of and served as a committee chair for several committees in the Network of Academic Corporate Relations Officers.
“WGU is dedicated to helping students pursue their professional dreams by breaking down barriers of cost, which is why recruiting and maintaining relationships with donors is so important,” Kim Estep, WGU regional vice president for the Southeast, said in the release. “Brandon’s background and experience will help drive these efforts as we continue to work toward expanding access to high-quality, affordable higher education for working adults across the Southeast.”
ONErpm names Tobias head of country music
Jeff Tobias has been promoted to serve as head of country music at ONErpm, musicrow.com reports.
The position is new to the company.
A Los Angeles native, Tobias moved to Nashville in 2014, working at CAA Nashville and as a manager at ROAR. He joined the A&R team at ONErpm in 2018.
“We’re excited to see this well-earned promotion and added duties given to Jeff,” ONErpm GM Ken Madson told musicrow.com.
