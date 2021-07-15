Dismas House of Nashville has announced the addition of Kenisha Rhone as director of marketing, communications and special events and Jessica Guzman as development manager.
According to a release, the two positions are newly created.
Rhone (on right in photo) has 20 years of marketing and public relations experience in sports and higher education communications. Most recently, she served for 16 years at Belmont University as director of digital media and social strategy for athletics and as media relations director for women’s sports.
Rhone is a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America, from which she earned CoSIDA’s 2019 Bob Kenworthy Community Service Award, becoming the first woman of color to receive the honor. She was also named the 2018 National Volunteer of the Year by Play Like a Girl, a national nonprofit organization.
Rhone began her career in sports marketing and communications with the St. Louis Sports Commission and the St. Louis Gateway Classic and working with the media relations department of the NFL St. Louis Rams during the organization’s Super Bowl XXXIV run in 1999-2000.
Rhone earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Afro-American studies and sports marketing and management at Indiana University.
Guzman (on left in photo) brings about 16 years of nonprofit administrative experience. Most recently, she served as deputy administrator at the YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, directly supporting the CEO, and implementing process improvements.
Previously, Guzman worked as executive administrative assistant at the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina where she improved donor relations and fundraising efforts. Prior to that, she served as executive administrative assistant at the Buncombe County Health Center and PassAlong Networks. She started her career as a senior sales and service assistant at Microsoft in Franklin.
Guzman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Tennessee.
Guzman has served as a Young Leaders Council intern on the Friends of Warner Parks Board and continues to volunteer for the nonprofit. Additionally, she has completed the Allstate Foundation’s Nonprofit Executive Leadership Program through Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
“We’re excited to welcome these two accomplished leaders who bring a wealth of experience and creativity to their respective roles at Dismas House,” LoLita Toney, vice president of development, Dismas House of Nashville, said in the release “We have a bold vision to set the national standard for reentry success and Kenisha and Jessica are critical to help us achieve that goal by telling our story more effectively and attracting new donors.”
Rose Hill Flowers welcomes return of Harbour
Wedding designer Catherine Harbour has rejoined Nashville-based Rose Hill Flowers.
Harbour, a Rittners School of Floral Design graduate, was named central Tennessee’s Designer of the Year in 2018 and brings more than 18 years of experience in wedding floral design to Rose Hill clients.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Cat back to the Rose Hill Flowers team,” owner Anna Page said in a release. “Weddings are a huge part of what we do, and we are lucky to have Cat’s expertise to help create the perfect setting for our clients.”
Rose Hill Flowers has received accolades from Southern Living, The Tennessean, Nashville Scene and Teleflora and has operated for more than 30 years. It is located in Crieve Hall on Trousdale Avenue.
Berlind steps down at Sycamore Institute
The Sycamore Institute, a Nashville-based independent and nonpartisan public policy research center, has announced that founding Executive Director Laura Berlind will step down later this year.
According to a release, Berlind and her family are preparing to relocate to the Washington D.C. area.
Since its founding in 2015, Sycamore has published more than 150 pieces of policy research and analysis. The institute has informed numerous debates over issues that affect and connect health and prosperity in Tennessee: transportation, economic mobility, Medicaid, the state’s rainy day fund, unemployment insurance, criminal justice, medical debt and COVID-19.
The nonprofit bills itself as providing information to policymakers, journalists, advocates, nonprofits and business and community leaders at the national, state and local levels.
“In a time of intense polarization, Laura quickly built Sycamore into an influential and uniquely nonpartisan voice trusted by Tennesseans across the political spectrum,” Board Chairman Ed Roberson said in the release. “Tennessee could not have asked for a better person to take on this role. We will miss her dearly.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
