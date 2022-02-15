Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Dr. Jennifer Pietenpol chief scientific and strategy officer.
Pietenpol, who will transition to the CSSO role on June 30, serves as Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center director, news.vumc.org reports
As CSSO, Pietenpol will be responsible for developing and sustaining transdisciplinary initiatives, partnerships and collaborations among VUMC’s department chairs, center and institute directors, other members of the medical center’s leadership team, Vanderbilt University leaders and other affiliate partners.
Shortly after assuming the role of VICC director 15 years ago, Pietenpol recruited multiple key faculty and launched initiatives advancing personalized cancer medicine, cancer informatics, cancer drug discovery, genome maintenance and cancer survivorship programs.
She will also represent VUMC nationally through academic medical center service activities and national leadership opportunities.
“Dr. Pietenpol’s assuming these new responsibilities is a natural progression, allowing full advantage of the depth and breadth of her extensive institutional experience,” Jeff Balser, president and CEO of VUMC and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told news.vumc.org.
Adventure Science Center adds events manager
Kindell Williams has joined Adventure Science Center as events and public programs manager.
According to a release, Williams has spent the last 15 years as director of events at Nashville Zoo. In that role, she focused on bolstering and adding both family-focused and adult-targeted events, while also managing the growth of private venues within the zoo.
Williams graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Belmont University.
AMA taps Shelburne as festival producer
The Americana Music Association has named Craig Shelburne festival producer for its Americanafest event to take place Sept. 13-17.
Shelburne, who will report to AMA Executive Director Jed Hilly, has been writing about roots music for more than 25 years. In addition to his role with Americanafest, he will serve as managing editor at the Bluegrass Situation.
Shelburne also has served as VP at Richlynn Group and as a general manager position at MusicRow Magazine. In addition, he spent 13 years in an editorial role at CMT.com, where he launched a roots music blog called CMT Edge and co-produced the online series Concrete Country.
Craig has written the script for the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards five times and co-produced the 2021 show in Raleigh. In addition, he has written for the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Grand Ole Opry and the Nashville Scene. He is the author of an upcoming biography of country legend Don Gibson.
A Nebraska native, Shelburne moved to Nashville in 1994 and earned a degree in journalism from Belmont University.
