Orlando-based real estate services and investment firm Foundry Commercial has announced that Casey Flannery has joined the Nashville office as a senior associate.

According to a release, Flannery will be primarily focused on agency and landlord leasing related to industrial properties.

Casey Flannery.jpeg

Casey Flannery
