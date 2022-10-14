Orlando-based real estate services and investment firm Foundry Commercial has announced that Casey Flannery has joined the Nashville office as a senior associate.
According to a release, Flannery will be primarily focused on agency and landlord leasing related to industrial properties.
Flannery relocated to Nashville from Memphis, where she launched and established her commercial real estate career with Cushman & Wakefield beginning in 2015.
Flannery previously worked with Foundry Senior Vice President Melissa Alexander in Memphis before the latter moved to Nashville to join Foundry. In 2018, the two women launched #CREchat, a monthly Twitter presentation that hosts commercial real estate professionals nationwide. Over time, the Twitter communication exchanges evolved into a podcast called CREchat Live.
Flannery is currently a candidate for the CCIM designation and is also an SIOR member associate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Middle Tennessee State University and is pursuing a master’s degree in strategic media from the University of Memphis.
“Casey and I have collaborated on a national level through CREchat and the CREchat podcast for more than half a decade covering a variety of industry topics and breaking trends,” Alexander said in the release. “She is well-known, respected and followed within the industry. In addition to her national presence, she has a strong background in agency leasing and a tenacity like no other, making her an invaluable addition to our growing industrial team.”
Foundry Commercial’s Nashville industrial team has grown five-fold and added more than 3.5 million square feet of leasing assignments over the past three years.
Jason Holwerda serves as Foundry’s Nashville market leader.
Brown Water Spirits names Beyer as master blender
Nashville-based Brown Water Spirits, the maker of the O.H. Ingram River Aged series, has announced the promotion of Scott Beyer to master blender.
According to a release, Beyer previously served as director of sales and operations for Ingram River Aged.
Beyer joined Brown Water Spirits in 2020 as its first director of sales and operations and has been involved in all aspects of the business since. His prior experience includes a stint at Greenbrier Distillery, where he was involved in the process to create Belle Meade Bourbon.
Beyer holds a marketing degree from Belmont University.
“From racking barrels on the barge to selling the finished product, Scott has always been up to the task,” BWS Founder Hank Ingram said in the release. “Behind the scenes, he has also been involved in crafting each of the various blends of our products. His new title is a recognition of the work he has already been doing, and I look forward to seeing him flourish.”
Beyer’s promotion comes as Ingram River Aged recently released its second-ever flagship bourbon — bottled at 100 proof and having won multiple awards this year, including a Double Gold Medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Brown Water Spirits LLC was founded in 2015 and has whiskey aging operations in Ballard County, Kentucky. The company bills itself as having pioneered the first patent-pending floating barrelhouse on the Mississippi River. The result is the O.H. Ingram River Aged Series.
O.H. Ingram River Aged is available in Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin, as well as online via Seelbach’s. It works with R.S. Lipman and Vintage Point.
AllianceBernstein promotes Bigley to CRO role
AllianceBernstein has named long-time employee Erin Bigley its chief responsibility officer.
According to a release, Bigley will be based in the Nashville-based company’s New York office. She replaces Michelle Dunstan, who has departed the firm to pursue an external opportunity.
As CRO, Bigley will oversee the firm's responsible investing strategy, research, engagement, stewardship activities and corporate responsibility efforts.
Bigley has been with AB more than 20 years, most recently as the head of fixed income responsible investing and having served as a founding member of the firm's responsible investment steering committee.
In addition, Bigley has joined the firm's operating committee. Bigley is also the co-chair of the firm's Women's Leadership Council.
"Erin has served as an integral and incredibly effective leader of our fixed income and responsible investing efforts at AllianceBernstein," said Seth Bernstein, president and CEO at AB. "Erin's extensive industry knowledge and passion for responsibility, combined with her more than 20 years of leadership and investment experience at the firm, will only enhance AB's commitment to responsibility on behalf of our clients, colleagues and communities."
AllianceBernstein offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of Sept. 30, the company had $613 billion in assets under management.
