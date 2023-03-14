The Nashville office of Stream Realty Partners has named Maddison Sickels a vice president.

Maddison Sickels.jpg

Maddison Sickels

According to a release, Sickels will be responsible for leasing, investment sales and tenant and landlord representation. She comes to Stream Nashville from Amazon, where she was an asset manager for the company’s global real estate.

Trey Campbell SWC Headshot.png

Trey Campbell
Paul_Lawson.jpg

Paul Lawson

