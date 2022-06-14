Nashville law firm Kinnard Law has added Patrick Thurman as a trial attorney.
Thurman began representing personal injury victims more than a decade ago. He came to Nashville for a judicial clerkship with Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle. Before the clerkship, he worked at Stillman & Friedland law firm.
Thurman graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law after earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tulane University.
“Patrick’s experience, credentials and previous success in trials are a welcome addition to the Kinnard Law team,” KL founding partner Randy Kinnard said in a release. “I know Patrick will help us continue to provide excellent service to our clients and deliver the verdicts that they deserve.”
Vaco promotes Wacaser in Tampa office
Brentwood-based personnel services and consulting company Vaco has promoted Kimberly Wacaser to serve as co-managing partner in its Tampa office.
Wacaser will work alongside Bradley Hewett, who has served as a managing partner for more than 15 years.
The Tampa office focuses on the accounting/finance, technology and operations sectors.
Wacaser, who joined Vaco in 2012, has nearly 12 years of consulting, recruiting and accounting leadership experience. She previously served as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Wacaser received a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting and a master’s degree in accounting from Stetson University.
Hewett, who joined Vaco as a director of direct hire for accounting and finance in 2003 and opened the Tampa office in 2005, has nearly 30 years of leadership experience in consulting and recruiting for accounting and finance and health care. He received a bachelor’s degree from The University of Alabama.
“I am excited to advance a relationship-forward approach in my new role as we continue to thrive in the marketplace,” Wacaser said. “We are constantly striving to drive value for our clients through authentic and visionary leadership that will set them apart in their respective industries. I’m eager to join Bradley in advancing Vaco’s growth throughout Tampa as we launch new service lines, invest in our practice areas and position Vaco for continued success.”
Vaco has expanded to serve more than 550 clients and more than 3,500 candidates since the Tampa office opened in 2005.
Nashville Shores names GM
Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort has appointed Joe Eckman as its general manager.
According to a release, Eckman will oversee the day-to-day operations of the 385-acre Nashville Shores property, including its waterpark, lodging program, marina, zip line and ropes course and boat rental business.
Eckman, who previously served as Nashville Shores director of operations, succeeds industry veteran Larry Edgmon. Having acted as general manager since 2012, Edgmon has been named senior adviser, where he will help with the transition of management and focus on the property’s future expansion and growth.
Eckman, who has been in the amusement and water park industry for 24 years, began his career at Clementon Park in New Jersey in 1998, where he held various roles. He was named director of operations for Nashville Shores in 2013 and has spent the last nine years reporting directly to Edgmon.
“Nashville Shores has experienced tremendous growth since Joe’s arrival,” Edgmon said. “His leadership, dedication and passion for guest service have been a catalyst to the success of the water park and the entire property. The park is in great hands, and I’m excited to see Nashville Shores continue to grow in the future.”
Nashville Shores is operated by Premier Parks, LLC, which is headed by former Six Flags chairman and CEO Kieran Burke.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
