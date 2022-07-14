Christine McPherson has joined Nashville-based advertising agency Buntin as senior vice president and chief people officer.
According to a release, McPherson will oversee the agency’s human resources, benefits, personnel management, diversity, training and recruiting operations.
McPherson was previously vice president, human resources for Nashville-based CM Group, billed as the MarTech industry’s largest family of email and multichannel marketing products (including Emma, Campaign Monitor, Liveclicker, Sailthru, Selligent and Vuture). There, she managed a human resources organization supporting more than 1,000 employees in various countries.
“Christine has proven insight and experience to help us build on the trust, cohesion and shared values across our teams that make this possible – and on our position as a great destination for both employees and clients,” Buntin (stylized as “BUNTIN”) CEO Jeffrey Buntin Jr. said in the release.
With 130 employees and more than $200 million in billings, Buntin has operations in Nashville, Indianapolis, Detroit, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Anderson joins Cushman & Wakefield
The local office of commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has added Ian Anderson to its Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group.
According to a release, Anderson will focus on multifamily investment sales in the Nashville and East Tennessee markets.
Previously, Anderson worked at JLL, responsible for multifamily investment sales throughout Tennessee.
“We are excited to have Ian join our robust Nashville team. He will be valuable addition our capital markets business,” Doug Brandon, managing principal for Cushman & Wakefield’s Nashville operations, said in the release.
Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group is an 85-person investment sales team covering 11 states. In 2021, the group closed $13.8 billion in sales volume through 429 deals and nearly 85,000 units.
Risk Strategies welcomes Ellison
Boston-based specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm Risk Strategies has added Jason Ellison as employee benefits leader, national health care practice, based in Nashville.
According to a release, Ellison joins Risk Strategies with more than 20 years of experience, having most recently served as area senior vice president of Gallagher’s Health and Welfare Consulting business. Before Gallagher, he was a principal and senior consultant at Mercer and previously held various leadership positions at UnitedHealthcare.
Ellison is a graduate of Texas Christian University and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.
“[Ellison’s] leadership and expertise in this national role for employee benefits, focusing on the health care industry and other areas of the benefits business, will allow us to grow our existing team and the business.” Bob Dubraski, Risk Strategies chief growth officer and national health care practice leader, said in the release.
