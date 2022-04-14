Nashville-based GBT Realty has announced the hiring of Wendy Souris as vice president and Kristen Heggie as the development manager of diversified development.
Souris will focus on GBT’s development efforts at River North and at the former Beaman property on West End Avenue, according to a press release.
Souris brings more than 17 years of experience in real estate. Before joining GBT, she worked with Brookfield Properties, where she focused on mixed-use developments for six years.
Her career began in Nashville with Crosland in 2009 (helping the company with its development of the Gulch site home to Terrazzo). She then worked with the Atlanta-based office of JLL in Nashville. Next, she worked with Las Vegas Sands Corp., splitting time between Las Vegas and Macau, China, executing the project and interior design management for The Parisian and St. Regis on Macau’s Cotai Strip before returning to Nashville to work on Fifth + Broadway.
Heggie will lead a residential high-rise project in Denver. She has been in the real estate industry in Nashville for nearly 15 years. Her experience includes serving as an owner's representative, developer and construction manager.
Heggie also has worked on several publicly and privately funded projects, including Music City Center, Ascend Amphitheater & Riverfront Park, JW Marriott Nashville and Fifth + Broadway.
“Wendy and Kristen are exceptional real estate professionals who have a reputation for executing at the highest level and changing Nashville’s landscape by playing key roles in transformational projects,” Fiona Haulter, GBT senior vice president of diversified development, said in the release. “As the scope of our diversified projects within our home market and beyond expands, their expertise and depth of capabilities will be invaluable in ensuring we take full advantage of the opportunities in front of us.”
GBT is developing a downtown site with mixed-used building ONE22ONE and a West End corridor property with Parke West (also a mixed-use project).
Franklin Road Academy hires choral director
Franklin Road Academy has hired Ashley Willits as choral director for its middle and upper school music program.
The hiring follows the retirement of Brenda Jewell, who has led the program since 1996. Willits will begin the role for the 2022-23 school year beginning Aug. 1.
Willits received her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and music from the University of California and both a Master of Arts degree in education and a single-subject music credential from Santa Clara University.
Prior to joining FRA, Willits served as a teaching associate for vocal fundamentals and music appreciation for San Jose State University. She also worked as choral director at Notre Dame High School in California. Beyond the classroom, Willits has served as a private vocal and piano instructor at the California Conservatory for Music.
“We are thrilled for Ashley to join the FRA community and to lead our middle and upper school choral program. Her excitement about our school and mission, her passion for music education, and her talents made her a perfect fit for FRA,” Dr. Cindy Thornton, FRA director of fine and performing arts, said in the release. “Ashley is filled with enthusiasm and grace, and I am excited for her to lead our students as they continue to grow and pursue their passions in music.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters names Harris as director
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee has announced Martrell Harris as the director of marketing and communications.
According to release, Harris will oversee the strategy and implementation of all marketing and communications efforts.
Before joining Big Brothers Big Sisters — a nonprofit organization that matches adult mentors with youth — Harris served as the director of digital marketing and promotion for Mount Zion Baptist church.
Harris is also a singer, songwriter and founder of The Martell Moment Co., which houses his music, ministry and marketing services, the release notes.
Harris received a bachelor’s degree in music business and a master’s degree in media and communications from Middle Tennessee State University.
“Martrell brings a wide variety of skills and experience to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee,” Melissa Hudson-Gant, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, said in the release. “We are thrilled to have him join the team and expand our efforts.”
Hellman joins VU Fine Arts Gallery
Amanda Hellman has been named director of the Vanderbilt University Fine Arts Gallery.
According to Vanderbilt.edu, Hellman joins Vanderbilt from Emory University, at which she served as curator of African art at the Michael C. Carlos Museum.
Hellman earned her MBA degree and Ph.D. degree in art history from Emory. She also holds a master’s degree in the history of art from Williams College.
Hellman’s research focuses on museum development in West Africa.
