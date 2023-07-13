Brentwood accounting and business consulting firm LBMC has announced the promotion of three shareholders within its tax and audit divisions.
According to a release, the three will work in LBMC’s health care, private equity, technology and manufacturing spaces.
Steven Ezell joined LBMC in 2022 and has more than 20 years of experience delivering tax compliance, income tax provision and other consulting services to privately held and public companies.
Ezell’s tax compliance and reporting experience includes corporate taxation and consolidated returns, partnerships, multi-national taxation, multi-state taxation and income tax reporting.
Ezell holds an MBA degree from Lipscomb University and a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He is a CPA.
Ryan Johnson joined LBMC in 2011. His expertise includes for-profit hospitals, behavioral health providers, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, pharmacies, home health and hospice care providers, and physician and dental practice management companies. He also has experience consulting on business combinations, consolidation, revenue recognition and risk contracting.
A CPA, Johnson received his bachelor’s degree from Lipscomb University and is a member of Leadership Healthcare and the Nashville Healthcare Council.
Jacob Schuetze joined LBMC in 2014 and has more than 10 years of experience in financial statement and risk-based audits with an emphasis on internal control.
His experience in risk-based audit services includes system and organization control audits, internal audits, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and readiness assistance, as well as internal control over financial reporting assessments.
Schuetze holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama and is a CPA.
“I am honored to welcome [Steven, Ryan and Jacob] as our newest shareholders in Audit and Tax," Jeff Drummonds, LBMC CEO, said in the release. “Cultivating leaders so they are on the cutting edge of expertise in their fields allows us to serve our clients at the highest level, helping them grow their business and take advantage of opportunities.”
Founded in 1984, LBMC has more than 800 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Charlotte, in addition to Brentwood.
Jackson Foundation names Miller as SVP
The Andrew Jackson Foundation has announced Michael Miller as senior vice president of institutional advancement.
According to release, Miller will oversee marketing, sales membership and fundraising initiatives for the foundation and the 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark, former home of the seventh president of the United States.
Miller, who most recently served as chief executive officer for the Southwest Section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America. During his 37-year PGA tenure, Miller helped create both the Illinois Section and Southwest Section PGA Foundations, which served as the charitable arms of the organizations.
“We’re very pleased to have someone of Michael’s proven ability and track record joining us in such an important role,” Howard Kittell, Andrew Jackson Foundation president and CEO, said in the release. “His passion for people and team building will strengthen our organizational efforts across the board, resulting in more fulfilling experiences for our visitors, donors and partners.”
Located in Nashville and operated by the Andrew Jackson Foundation, The Hermitage opened to the public in 1889.
Simmons Bank promotes three
Simmons Bank has announced the promotion of three bankers to lead business units in the local market.
According to a release, Martin Schrodt has been promoted to director of market development overseeing business development and business banking.
In addition, John Martelle has been elevated to the role of commercial banking president, leading commercial, medical, professional, sports and entertainment banking.
Also, Tom Lathrop has been promoted to commercial banking president, leading the commercial real estate division in Middle Tennessee.
Schrodt is a 28-year banking industry veteran who has overseen multiple lines of business — including retail, private and business banking, mortgage, credit card businesses and customer call centers. During his career, he has been a part of building and implementing two branch revitalization projects building new lines of business for Simmons Bank.
Martelle began his banking career 30 years ago in North Carolina. His leadership experience includes retail and business banking, credit risk, commercial banking and private banking. Martelle is an alum of North Carolina State University, at which he was an All-American swimmer and team captain.
Lathrop began his banking career nearly 10 years ago, focusing on commercial real estate. Lathrop, who joined Simmons Bank in July 2022, attended Iowa State University, earning a bachelor's degree in business.
"Each of these bankers have strong track records of success and bring a vast amount of knowledge and experience to their leadership roles," Paul Craig, Simmons Bank Nashville metro division president, said in the release. "The way they coach their teams, the way they interact with their clients with passion and integrity embodies the culture we create to serve our customers at Simmons Bank."
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corp. Founded in 1903, the banking company operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
