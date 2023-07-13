Brentwood accounting and business consulting firm LBMC has announced the promotion of three shareholders within its tax and audit divisions.

Tom Lathrop
John Martelle
Martin Schrodt

According to a release, the three will work in LBMC’s health care, private equity, technology and manufacturing spaces.

Michael Miller
Jacob Schuetze
Ryan Johnson
Steven Ezell