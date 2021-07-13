Dr. LaMetrius Daniels has been promoted to dean of online learning and support services at Trevecca Nazarene University.
According to a release, upon joining Trevecca as director of online learning in 2014, Daniels (pictured) worked with TNU leadership to establish the Center for Innovative Instruction, broadening the scope of online learning to support all areas of the university. In 2017, she was also named program director for instructional design and technology.
In her new position, Daniels will have expanded responsibility in the areas of program design, strategy and compliance, while continuing to collaborate with faculty to build on Trevecca’s online instruction capabilities.
Daniels, who served as dean of campus technology and director of information technology at Fisk University prior to joining Trevecca, first worked as an instructional designer at the University of Alabama. She began her career as a high school teacher and then took a position as a distance learning specialist at a community college.
Daniels earned a Ph.D. in instructional systems and workforce development; a master’s degree in instructional technology; and bachelor’s degrees in information technology and business education, all from Mississippi State University. She is a member of the International Society for Technology Education, the Online Learning Consortium and the Quality Matters Instructional Design Association.
“LaMetrius is constantly proving her value by providing creative solutions and new ideas, and she’s a big reason Trevecca has claimed a position of leadership in the realm of online learning,” Dr. Tom Middendorf, Trevecca provost, said in the release. “The circumstances of the past year have brought her expertise to the forefront in new ways, but her tremendous work ethic, her eagerness to innovate and her ability to lead have always been there, and she plays a vital role in what we hope to accomplish in the future.”
Bridgestone Americas CMO to retire
After more than 10 years leading the integrated marketing efforts for Bridgestone Americas, Chief Marketing Officer Philip Dobbs has announced he will retire in October.
According to a release, Dobbs has played an “instrumental role” in leading Bridgestone’s overhaul of its consumer and commercial web experiences. Starting in 2014, Dobbs led the effort to establish a digital platform focused on delivering shopping and buying solutions in both the B2C and B2B spaces.
Under Dobbs’ leadership, the company has worked to globalize its brand portfolio, according to Paolo Ferrari, global chief business solutions officer, Bridgestone Corp., and president and CEO, Bridgestone Americas.
“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Philip for many years, and I have seen firsthand his passion for our brands, our teammates and the global Bridgestone organization,” Ferrari said in the release. “On behalf of Bridgestone, I congratulate Philip on his retirement and thank him for his vision, leadership and innumerable contributions to our company.”
Dobbs played a key role related to the company’s Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnership efforts, and he has been involved in Firestone’s continued partnership with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500.
A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Dobbs has been an executive sponsor of the company’s BRAVO employee resource group that supports veterans and engages coworkers in community service. He most recently served on the board of directors for the Nashville Predators Foundation.
Bridgestone has yet to name a successor.
TSSAA taps Crowell as assistant ED
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has named Emily Crowell assistant executive director.
According to a release from Belmont University, from which Crowell graduated, Crowell will become the TSSAA’s fifth assistant executive director and the first female to serve in that position since the association was established nearly 100 years ago.
Crowell has been with the TSSAA office since 2010 serving as an administrative assistant prior to becoming the director of championship events for middle and high school tournaments.
A Nashville native, Crowell graduated from Harpeth Hall School and graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University in 2009 with a degree in history and sociology. She received her master’s degree in sport administration from Belmont University in 2011.
“Emily has been such a hard worker since she joined the office over 10 years ago,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said in the release. “She has been dedicated to her duties and always willing to take on more and more responsibilities over the years. For that, and many other reasons, she is well deserving of the position of assistant executive director.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
