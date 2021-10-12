Charreau Bell, a senior data scientist at the Vanderbilt Data Science Institute and research assistant professor of computer science, has been named faculty director of the undergraduate data science minor.
Bell holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering from Vanderbilt. In her current role, she leads interdisciplinary teams of faculty, staff and students in answering research questions by leveraging data science tools and approaches, Vanderbilt.edu reports. Her work focuses on training and empowering researchers and students in data science methods and facilitating scientific discovery and innovation across the university.
As director of the data science minor, Bell will serve as chief administrator of the program and lead a team dedicated to ensuring the programmatic and curricular success of the minor.
Bell’s past data science teams have used machine learning to streamline research processes in law, archaeology, education and history; for discovery of new insights in archaeology, public policy and the social good; and for using prediction in education and public works. Her Ph.D. focused on creating new algorithms for understanding the resting state behavior of the brain using functional magnetic resonance imaging.
“Dr. Bell is a talented data scientist and machine learning expert as well as an extraordinary advocate of using data science to improve the human condition,” Vanessa Beasley, VU vice provost for academic affairs and dean of residential faculty, told Vanderbilt.edu. “I welcome her into this role as we support students’ desire to learn and make an impact in these areas in alignment with the highest ideals of Vanderbilt’s academic mission.”
TMA promotes Word
The Tennessee Medical Association has promoted Doug Word to senior director of membership and communications.
In this role, Word will direct the organization’s strategic communications, membership recruitment and retention efforts.
Word has served since 2018 as TMA’s director of regional development, with primary focus on membership recruitment and retention, physician leadership development and member engagement. He joined TMA in 2014 as marketing manager, where he earned a Profiles in Excellence Award from the American Association of Medical Society Executives in the Excellence in Membership category for TMA’s membership marketing campaign.
Prior to joining TMA, Word worked in sales and marketing with BlueSky Synergy LLC, a Nashville-based medical staffing software company, and in communications with Athlon Sports Communications Inc. He has worked in Vanderbilt University’s alumni relations department and as an intern with McNeely Pigott & Fox, a Nashville-based communications firm.
A Nashville native, Word earned a bachelor of science degree in Communications from the University of Tennessee. He holds memberships in the Tennessee Society of Association Executives and AAMSE.
“Doug has excelled in a number of roles within TMA. We are excited to elevate him where he can be of more service to our members and contribute to the success and mission of our organization,” Russ Miller, TMA chief executive officer, said in a release.
The Tennessee Medical Association bills itself as the largest professional association for physicians in Tennessee, serving more than 9,000 members.
Milestone Publicity welcomes two associate publicists
Milestone Publicity has relocated its headquarters to Nashville from Los Angeles and has added associate publicists Jessica Bonner and Shania Smith, musicrow.com reports.
Bonner graduated from the University of New Hampshire and would then work in the public relations field.
Smith began work in the music industry in 2013 as a regional production member for tours. She earned a degree in music business from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016.
Milestone Publicity has been in operations 25 years of experience executing campaigns.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.