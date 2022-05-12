Brentwood-based executive search firm Focus Search Partners has promoted Teresa Hansen to managing director in its Raleigh-Durham office.
Hansen, who joined Focus Search Partners in 2016, graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in English.
Before joining Focus Search Partners, she worked as vice president and in other executive positions for multiple industries, including biotech, biopharma, clinical trials and health care, among others. She has more than 20 years of retained search and recruiting experience.
Hansen will assist the firm in its growth strategy.
“Teresa’s fingerprints are all over our business, and we are excited about her vision for driving our future success in the marketplace,” Paul Frankenberg, Focus Search Partners founder and managing partners, said in a release. “Teresa loves her work, is committed to her team, and cares deeply about her clients and her candidates. She is always willing to help mentor and guide new team members. We’re fortunate and proud to have Teresa on our team and thrilled to watch her evolve in this new role.”
Focus Search Partners is a division of Brentwood-based personnel search firm Vaco.
Blakeford Senior Life hires director, administrator
Blakeford Senior Life has hired Ralf Habermann as its medical director and Ashley Briggs as its memory care and assisted living administrator.
Habermann is an internal and geriatric medicine specialist and has been practicing at Vanderbilt for more than 26 years. He is also the medical director of the Home-Based Primary Care program and the Geriatric Primary Care Clinic at the Nashville Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He currently serves as the president of the Tennessee Association of Long-Term Care Physicians.
Briggs has 15 years of experience in senior living with a focus on Alzheimer’s care program development. Throughout her career, she has developed training programs, specialized life enrichment programs and assisted with building memory care-focused communities. She is co-chair for the 2022 Nashville Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Blakeford Senior Life is a nonprofit provider of senior services with more than 25 years of experience in providing services to older adults. The retirement home is governed by a volunteer board of local professionals with knowledge in health care, finance and law.
Vaco promotes Laugherty, Turba to managing partners
Brentwood-based personnel staffing and consulting firm Vaco has promoted Joe Laugherty and JT Turba to managing partners in its Cincinnati office.
According to a release, both men are assuming leadership as Chris Persiani and Steve Shoemake, former managing partners, transition to different roles within the firm.
Persiani has been named a senior vice president and executive partner, and Shoemaker will lead technology practice for Vaco.
Laugherty, who helped launch the firm’s Cincinnati office in 2014, has more than 15 years of leadership experience in the consulting and recruiting industry. He will guide the firm in finance, health care administration and revenue cycle practices.
Turba, who joined Vaco in 2015 as senior director of client services and was named partner in 2019, has nearly 15 years of leadership experience. He will manage the office’s technology practice, which includes data analytics, cloud services and management consulting.
Vaco services include consulting, executive search, permanent placement, managed services and strategic staffing.
The Cincinnati Vaco office has served nearly 300 clients and more than 1,200 candidates since it opened in 2014 — and has achieved revenue growth of more than 30 percent every year.
