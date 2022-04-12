BBR Music Group has announced the promotion of Quinn Kaemmer to senior director of publicity.
A North Carolina native and Elon University alumna, Kaemmer has worked at BBR four years. She has been assigned to handle the company's media relations, asset creation and strategy development.
Kaemmer has more than 10 years of experience in public relations. Previously, she served BBR as senior manager of publicity and has helped in the publicity efforts for multiple artists on the label including Elvie Shane, Frank Ray, Chayce Beckham, LOCASH and Lindsay Ell, among others.
Before joining the company, Kaemmer worked for NPG PR, Marlo Marketing and Reed Public Relations.
“Quinn is a powerhouse publicist whose passion for her artists shows every day," Jay Jones, BBR SVP of publicity, said in the release. "We look forward to her continued success at BBR Music Group.”
Margaritaville Hotel hires general manager
Margaritaville Hotel Nashville has hired Robert Avila, a University of Nevada graduate, as the hotel’s new general manager.
A release does not note who previously served in the role.
Before joining Margaritaville Hotel, Avila served as vice president of operations for Hotel Equities in Atlanta, overseeing 25 hotels across the Marriott, Hilton and IHG brands.
Previously, Avila worked at Hotel Group’s corporate office, where he was responsible for six full-service hotels. He spent more than a decade in leadership positions with Wyndham hotels and resorts across Texas and Florida.
BBH adds two
The private banking arm of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. has announced David Zickler as corporate advisory and banking officer and Branch Howard as a wealth planner.
Zickler is a senior professional focused on providing corporate banking, corporate advisory and multi-family office support to private business owners.
Branch is a senior wealth planner focused on advising business owners and families on wealth transfer, family business succession, tax and philanthropic planning for clients across the Southeast.
Since opening in 2015, the BBH Nashville office has seen its assets grow to exceed $1 billion.
“With the recent growth we have experienced in Nashville, this was the perfect time to add professionals like David and Branch who have deep experience and a relationship-focused-approach to serving private businesses, their owners, and their families,” Travis Dunn, head of the Nashville office within private banking, said in the release. “David and Branch will be instrumental in expanding BBH’s presence in the region across our corporate advisory and banking and multi-family office business lines.”
Gonzalez joins Harpeth Conservancy as communications manager
Frederick Gonzalez has joined the Harpeth Conservancy as the communications and outreach manager.
Harpeth Conservancy is a science-based nonprofit organization that works to restore and protect rivers throughout Tennessee.
Gonzalez previously worked as a social media, beverage and teams' development manager at multiple coffee shops in Los Angeles. He helped grow the cafés’ followings by 3,000-plus utilizing various media marketing strategies, organizing community-centered events and fostering collaborative relationships with other cafés in Los Angeles.
Gonzalez received a Master of Science degree in international relations with merit from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California.
Gonzalez organized community engagement events with organizations like Charity: Water in London to raise awareness of inequities in clean water access, and presentations with Coffee Collective Denmark, helping to educate attendees of issues occurring across international coffee supply chains.
He has experience in policy analysis and research and has explored topics like sustainable agriculture, environmental justice and international climate policy.
“While I’m new to Nashville, and to the environmental advocacy industry, I grew up constantly around nature growing up in Los Angeles,” Gonzalez said in the release. “I’m eager to work to ensure that every Tennessean can rely on clean water and enjoy their local rivers and outdoor.”
