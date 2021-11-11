Lee & Associates Nashville has announced that Grace May has joined the office as marketing and operations coordinator.
Previously with the Nashville office of Cushman & Wakefield, May (pictured) offers more than four years of commercial real estate marketing experience.
“We are thrilled to welcome Grace May to the team,” Jim Rodrigues, president of the Lee & Associates Nashville office, said in a release. “Her expertise in marketing institutional projects is critical to our clients. Our office is still in its infancy, and a hire of Grace’s skillset is a win for our team as we continue to grow our brokerage platform.”
Ascend adds VP of marketing
Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union has appointed Lisa Hayes as vice president of marketing.
According to a release, Hayes reports to Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Copeland and is responsible for developing, implementing and executing Ascend’s marketing and communication strategic goals.
Hayes brings to Ascend more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience. Previously, she was a digital marketing consultant for several clients in the health care and education sectors. Prior to that, she was director of marketing strategy for Brookdale Senior Living. Hayes also spent 10 years with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she rose to director of strategic marketing. Similarly, she spent 10 years with Nortel Networks in Nashville and in the United Kingdom.
Hayes earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science and electrical engineering from Vanderbilt University. She’s also currently enrolled in the data science program with Harvard Extension School with a focus on marketing analytics.
“Lisa’s extensive experience and impressive accomplishments throughout her career speak to her abilities as a creative, analytical and innovative marketer,” Copeland said in the release. “In the short time she has been on the job we are already seeing results and the seeds of further success.”
State’s Animal Health Division names program director
The Animal Health Division of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture has named Dr. Alexa McCourt as director of the One Health program.
One Health is a collaborative effort among veterinarians, physicians, environmental scientists and public health professionals to address health challenges that affect people, animals, plants and the environment. Dr. McCourt will oversee the department’s role in improving communication and outcomes for a variety of health concerns, including emerging infectious diseases, antibiotic resistance, and emergency preparedness.
McCourt will act as a liaison with the Tennessee Departments of Health and Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, academic institutions, and extension services.
McCourt earned her Bachelor of Science degree in animal science and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Cornell University in New York. Before moving to Tennessee, she was an associate veterinarian at Bovine Veterinary Services in Dexter, New Mexico.
“The One Health approach recognizes that the health of people is closely connected to the health of animals and our shared environment,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said in the release. “As a veterinarian, Dr. McCourt is well-versed in these principles. She will provide education and outreach and work with experts in other state departments and veterinarians to optimize the One Health structure to benefit us all.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.