Belmont University has named Jamie Lee senior director of corporate and foundational relations.
According to a release, Lee will support the university’s advancement team by leading corporate and foundation development activities related to Belmont’s Strategic Path to 2030.
Lee previously held various roles at the Nashville Health Care Council for nearly 15 years. Most recently, she served as the organization’s chief operating officer.
Prior to working with the council, Lee served as the public relations and marketing manager at Cross Country Education, a continuing education company for health care professionals. She was also vice president of sales and marketing for Envision Inc., which produces educational video content for the health care industry.
Lee earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tennessee Tech University.
“[Lee’s] track record of success, both with the Nashville Health Care Council and beyond, speaks volumes about her expertise and network,” Belmont associate vice president of development Kyle McGowan said in the release. “With her invaluable knowledge and exceptional people skills, we’re confident that Jamie will build powerful relationships to drive our fundraising goals to new levels of success.”
Wealth Strategies Partners promotes Harris
Wealth Strategies Partners has announced the promotion of Dalton Harris to associate adviser.
According to a release, Harris will work with the locally based boutique wealth management company’s clients on an individual basis. He will also act as a liaison between clients and Wealth Strategies Partners team members. He holds his Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.
Prior to joining Wealth Strategies Partners, Harris spent three years at Edward Jones and assisted with the management of more than $200 million in assets.
Harris earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Kentucky in 2022.
“Since joining our practice, Dalton has created tremendous value for our team and clients while investing in his education and growth as an advisor,” WSP founder Paul Allen said in the release. “We look forward to seeing his continued success in this new role as we continue building a standout team and strengthening our reputation for providing world-class client service.”
BMG/BBR Music Group adds GM
BMG/BBR Music Group has hired Peter Strickland as general manager, Music Row reports.
Strickland has worked with BMG/BBR Music Group as a consultant for the past approximately two years. He will lead the company’s financial and daily operations, streamline distribution channels and physical product sales, and oversee the label’s comedy initiatives.
Previously, Music Row reports, Strickland worked in upper management at Warner Music Nashville, including as vice president of sales, VP of sales and marketing, SVP of brand management and sales, EVP, GM and chief marketing officer. He executive produced Jimmy Fallon’s 2013 Grammy Award-winning comedy album Blow Your Pants Off, and later launched his own management company, Marathon Talent, in 2018.
Strickland reports to Jon Loba, BMG Nashville president.