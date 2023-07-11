Nashville engineering and architecture firm Barge Design Solutions has announced the appointment of Karen Cosentino as its first-ever chief people officer.

Karen Cosentino.jpg

Karen Cosentino

According to a release, Cosentino brings more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries and will spearhead the firm’s human resource initiatives.

Troy Cunningham headshot.jpg

Troy Cunningham
Teresa_Patterson.jpeg

Teresa Patterson