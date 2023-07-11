Nashville engineering and architecture firm Barge Design Solutions has announced the appointment of Karen Cosentino as its first-ever chief people officer.
According to a release, Cosentino brings more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries and will spearhead the firm’s human resource initiatives.
Prior to joining Barge, Cosentino held senior HR leadership positions at Wellpath, ASLAN Training and Development and HCA Leadership Institute, among others.
Cosentino earned her undergraduate degree from The University of Memphis.
"Karen is a proven HR professional with a tremendous track record, particularly in organization development, making her an ideal fit for our new chief people officer role,” Bob Higgins, Barge CEO and president, said in the release. "Culture is everything at Barge. By adding Karen, we’re not only strengthening our senior leadership team, but we’re underscoring our continued commitment and investment in our people at a pivotal time as we continue to grow and expand our presence throughout the Southeast.”
Barge Design Solutions is an employee-owned company with about 470 individuals. The company is ranked No. 171 on Engineering News-Record’s 2022 Top 500 Design Firms list, and is No. 205 on Architectural News-Record’s Top 300 U.S. Architecture Firms list.
Heritage Foundation taps Cunningham as CFO
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced that Troy Cunningham will serve as chief financial officer.
According to a release, Cunningham replaces Wendy Dunavant, who retired earlier this year.
Cunningham joins the organization following a 33-year career with Belle Meade Country Club, at which he served the past 18 years as controller.
Cunningham is a veteran of the Gulf War and U.S Marines Corps Reserves and has been a Williamson County election machine operator since 2010. He previously served as treasurer and vice president for Windsor Park Homeowners Association, as a foundation officer for Green Hills Rotary Club and as a board member for Nashville Chapter of Buoniconti Fund.
Cunningham earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Middle Tennessee State University.
“Troy is an incredible addition to our team and joins us in an extremely important capacity during an important time,” Bari Beasley, Heritage Foundation president and CEO, said in the release. “As our organization embarks on transformative cultural and preservation efforts, Troy’s talents and experience will be a tremendous asset and we’re pleased to welcome him to our leadership team.”
Affinity Technology adds cybersecurity analyst
Teresa Patterson has joined Brentwood managed IT firm Affinity Technology Partners as a cybersecurity analyst and member of centralized services.
Sean Wright, Affinity Technology Partners founder and president, said Patterson will be responsible for maintaining the firm’s security and monitoring platforms.
Patterson has more than 30 years of experience in the information technology field. She was previously service delivery manager with Concept Technology. She also worked with C Spire as service delivery manager for nearly 13 years.
Patterson is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University with a B.S. degree in management information systems.
“Teresa brings a depth of rich experience to our team through her roles working with many other small and medium sized businesses throughout her career,” Wright said in the release. “We are grateful that her expertise will help us achieve Affinity’s vision ‘to harness and curate technology as a force for good.’ ”
Affinity Technology Partners, which focuses its work on small and mid-sized businesses, was founded in 2002.
Send personnel information to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.