Stephanie Mahnke has been named director of the K.C. Potter Center and director of LGBTQI life at Vanderbilt University.
According to vanderbilt.edu, Mahnke arrives from Utah Valley University, at which she was an assistant professor of English and literature since 2019. She served as a facilitator for diversity, equity and inclusion workshops and LGBTQ+ faculty and staff learning circles and as a member of the UVU LGBTQ+ Task Force and Curriculum.
Mahnke (pictured) also helped develop Utah Valley’s Gender and Sexuality Foundations of Inclusion Workshop.
Mahnke holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California at Los Angeles and a Master of Arts degree in English from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. She earned her doctorate in rhetoric and writing with an emphasis on cultural rhetoric from Michigan State University.
Brianna Nesbitt, assistant director of the Margaret Cuninggim Women’s Center, has served as interim director of LGBTQI Life since the departure of former interim director Rob Nelson.
“I am delighted to welcome Professor Mahnke to our Vanderbilt family and eager to join her in the transformative work of serving our community,” André Churchwell, VU vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, told vanderbilt.edu. “Her intersectional approach and experience serving the LGBTQIA+ community will strengthen our work to create an even more welcoming and inclusive environment for the entire Vanderbilt community.”
Parthenon Plumbing hires Johns as president
Parthenon Plumbing Heating and Cooling LLC has named Eric Johns as company president.
Johns assumes many of the responsibilities and duties of founder and newly appointed director of construction (formerly CEO) Larry Felts, according to a release.
Johns spent the last 10 years in Nashville’s health care industry, where he focused on technology and services that improve care and lower costs for patients and payors. In 2014, he was named Healthstream’s Sales Person of the Year, in what was his final full year with the company before advancing into his roles as vice president of business development at RoundingWell in 2015 and Salus Risk Solutions in 2018.
A native of Paragould, Arkansas, where his family owned and operated Jetton Heating & Cooling, Johns moved to Nashville in 2002 after graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a focus on health care management from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
“[Johns’] business experience of 20 plus years as an owner, manager and entrepreneur, in addition to his stand-up character, falls directly in line with Parthenon’s current needs and upholds its long-standing values of integrity and service,” Felts said in the release.
McNeely Brockman adds Blumb as account assistant
Nashville-based communications firm McNeely Brockman Public Relations has welcomed Olivia Blumb as account assistant.
Blumb is a December 2021 graduate of Belmont University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in public relations. At BU, Blumb was a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America, eventually serving as president of Belmont’s chapter during the 2020-21 academic year.
Prior to joining MBPR, Blumb completed four internships throughout her college career at Bader Rutter of Milwaukee, Gresham Hill Management of Franklin, Parthenon PR of Nashville and O’Connor Connective of De Pere, Wisconsin.
“We are thrilled to welcome Olivia to our team. [She] is highly motivated and ready to jump into her responsibilities at MBPR following her extensive internship experience,” said Kelly Brockman, MBPR partner. “We know she will do great work for our clients.”
