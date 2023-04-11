Shannon Wagner has joined Nashville Conflict Resolution Center as assistant director.
According to a release, Wagner will work in tandem with Sara Figal, NCRC executive director, focusing particularly on financial and programmatic capacity building.
Wagner was previously director of development at Renewal House, at which she oversaw agency fundraising initiatives and campaigns and implemented a framework for tracking volunteer engagement and marketing. She has worked in development with the Nashville Public Library Foundation, Martha O’Bryan Center, the Nashville Ballet and Lupus Foundation of America, Mid-South.
Wagner is a graduate of Arizona State University, earning B.A. degrees in both communications and political science, as well as a Certificate in Nonprofit Management and Leadership. She expects to complete her Master of Arts degree in conflict management at Lipscomb University in May.
Wagner currently serves as fundraising committee chair for Nashville Emerging Leaders.
Founded in 2000, Nashville Conflict Resolution Center provides free and low-cost mediation.
Ankura Consulting Group promotes trio
The Nashville office of Washington, D.C.-based Ankura Consulting Group has announced three promotions.
According to a release, John Hamilton has been promoted to senior managing director.
Hamilton has 30 years of experience and has worked within the health care, financial services, government and higher education sectors.
Similarly, Holly McClung has been promoted to senior managing director.
McClung has experience across the automotive, consumer packaged goods, financial services and entertainment industries.
In addition, Christine Ishak has been promoted to managing director.
Ishak offers more than 25 years of experience involving consulting, logistics, manufacturing, software development and IT. She has managed global programs and has experience in leading large international teams, designing and optimizing business processes and managing cybersecurity and IT service management operations.
Southwestern welcomes Holmes as VP
Southwestern Family of Companies has added Dana Holmes as vice president of business development and analysis.
According to a release, Holmes will work with the new business development team and will be responsible for analyzing business operations, financial data, market research and competitor data to improve the company’s strategies, competitiveness and profitability.
Before joining SWFC, Holmes was the managing member of 2nd Generation Capital, an affiliate of Kraft CPAs, and was a founder and managing partner of Phoenix Partners.
During his more than 30 years in private practice as a corporate adviser, Holmes has filled roles for advisory firms and client companies across various industries and has served on multiple corporate and nonprofit boards.
Holmes is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and earned an MBA degree from Florida State University College of Business.
“Dana has been advising the executive team at Southwestern for more than 15 years,” Henry Bedford, SWCF chairman and CEO, said in the release. “His knowledge of the company mission and structure along with his experience advising companies in growth and value enhancement strategies will greatly benefit the entire family of companies.”
