Shannon Wagner has joined Nashville Conflict Resolution Center as assistant director.

Shannon_WagnerNCRC.jpg

Shannon Wagner

According to a release, Wagner will work in tandem with Sara Figal, NCRC executive director, focusing particularly on financial and programmatic capacity building.

Holly McClung.jpg

Holly McClung
Christine Ishak.jpg

Christine Ishak
John Hamilton.jpg

John Hamilton
SWFC Dana Holmes.jpg

Dana Holmes