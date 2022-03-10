Nossi College of Art has announced the addition of Shelby Rehberger to its marketing team as social media content coordinator.
According to a release, Rehberger will showcase student life, creative work and the campus through social media promotion and content creation. She will also help Nossi students gain social media experience and will launch Nossi’s TikTok channel.
Previously, Rehberger freelanced for artists and bands before joining Nossi.
Related, the Nossi marketing team will establish a social media internship program for students.
“In our search to fill this position, I reached out to my network to ask for recommendations and referrals,” said Libby Funke Luff, Nossi College marketing and communication director. “I discovered more open social media positions with these companies than I had referrals. Social media is driven by consistent content creation, and our students can help fill this void in Nashville.”
Established in 1973 and billed as the only private art college in Tennessee, Nossi College of Art offers associate and bachelor’s degree programs in video and film, photography, graphic design media, culinary arts and commercial illustration.
Studio Bank welcomes two to music arts and entertainment team
Studio Bank has announced an expanded music arts and entertainment team, adding Kari Barnhart as a senior vice president and Eunice Hernandez as a relationship manager.
According to a release, the two have more than 20 years of combined finance and banking experience. Both Barnhart and Hernandez were previously part of Regions Bank’s music industry banking team, serving artists, writers and touring and management teams.
Barnhart and Hernandez round out a unit led by Ron Cox, who has been with the bank since its inception.
Cox said expanding the bank’s music team was a logical step, noting its music arts and entertainment vertical contributes 20 percent of the overall bank’s business and serves clients in Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and London, among other entertainment cities.
“Studio’s commitment to serving creators is not only an important component of our business model, but it is also a key cornerstone of our brand and why we exist,” Cox said in the release. “The attraction to Studio’s creative and boutique style of banking has been tremendous, and having Kari and Eunice join our team will contribute greatly to the significant growth and momentum that we are experiencing.”
Barnhart holds multiple leadership positions in industry trade organizations. She is actively involved in industry organizations SOURCE, Copyright Society of the South, the Troubadour Society, and has held leadership board positions with SOURCE, TN Youth Courts, Copyright Society of the South, SOLID and Troubadour Society. She served as president of SOURCE in 2020 and 2021 and is the current secretary of the Copyright Society of the South.
First Farmers adds Ladd as CCO
Columbia-based First Farmers and Merchants Bank has added Ashley Ladd as chief compliance officer.
According to a release, Ladd brings nearly 10 years of legal experience to the bank’s leadership team, including six years in banking compliance and as an in-house banking attorney.
Ladd assumes the position previously held by Autumn Osborne, who retired at the end of 2021. As CCO, Ladd will be responsible for ensuring First Farmers’ compliance with laws and regulatory requirements.
Ladd attended Middle Tennessee State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis on political science. After graduating from MTSU, she completed her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree at Nashville School of Law.
“First Farmers is devoted to hiring professionals who are passionate about their field,” Brian Williams, First Farmers’ chairman and CEO, said in the release. “Ashley’s expertise and experience will add to the strong compliance culture that we have built.”
First Farmers and Merchants Corp. is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of December 31, 2021, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $2 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $159 million, and administered trust assets of $6.3 billion.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
