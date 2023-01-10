Brentwood-based managed IT firm Affinity Technology Partners has named Tristin Dickie as marketing assistant via the Nashville Fellows program.
According to a release, Dickie works primarily with Affinity Technology Partners vice president of business development Betsy Wright and the operations team
Dickie is a 2022 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in business administration, management and operations.
“As our marketing assistant, Tris works primarily with the vice president of business development and the operations team to communicate helpful technical information to clients and prospective clients across all industries, from health care and financial companies to professional services and nonprofit organizations,” Wright said in the release. “In short, she helps communicate clearly with clients, the community and our employees.”
Metro Planning adds deputy executive director
The Metro Planning Department has hired Todd Okolichany as deputy executive director, with his tenure to begin Jan. 30.
According to a release, Okolichany joins Metro after seven years as the planning and urban design director for the City of Asheville (North Carolina). He replaces Bob Leeman, who left the department in July.
During his tenure in Asheville, Okolichany led the creation of the city’s urban design and place strategies team to implement the public’s vision for community-driven planning, urban design and inclusive public spaces. He also oversaw the adoption of the Living Asheville Comprehensive Plan, which outlined an environmentally and socially responsible framework for community growth in the Western North Carolina city over the next 20 years.
In addition to his time with the City of Asheville, Okolichany has worked as the principal planner for the Department of Sustainable Development in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners and a LEED Accredited Professional in Neighborhood Development.
Okolichany holds a Master of Science degree in city and regional planning from Pratt Institute.
“As Nashville continues to see tremendous growth, Todd brings with him more than 20 years of progressive, responsible and interdisciplinary experience spanning the public and private sectors that will serve our department as we work to create a more livable city,” Lucy Kempf, Metro Planning executive director, said in the release.
Truxton Trust promotes Bellet
Truxton Trust has promoted Daniel Bellet to the role of wealth adviser.
According to a release, he also will have the officer title of vice president.
Bellet joined Truxton in 2022 and previously served as an associate wealth adviser.
“Daniel cares deeply about the success of our clients and has demonstrated the requisite expertise and energy to serve them at the highest level," Drew Mallory, Truxton managing director and chief fiduciary officer. "We look forward to Daniel building on Truxton’s legacy of providing high-quality strategic financial advice and building lasting client relationships.”
Founded in 2004, Truxton Trust Company provides private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. The company is a subsidiary of financial holding company Truxton Corp.