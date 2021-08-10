Trevecca Nazarene University has named former Metro councilmember Lawrence E. Hall Jr. as engagement officer for donor and business partnerships.
Hall is returning to his alma mater with 28 years of experience in Nashville government, education and community engagement. In what is a newly established position at Trevecca, he will help establish university partnerships with donors and area businesses.
Hall’s previous roles have included vice president for the Office of External Affairs and Business Development at Meharry Medical College; director of the Office of Neighborhoods and Community Engagement for the Nashville Mayor’s Office and research analyst with the Tennessee General Assembly.
A 1993 graduate of Trevecca with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Hall also holds a master’s degree in public administration from Tennessee State University. He has served as a board member for a number of local civic and nonprofit organizations and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame Education Council. As a previously elected official with the Metro Council, he also served as chairman of both the Transportation and Public Works committees.
“We are excited to have Lawrence back at Trevecca to serve in this important role,” Vice President for University Engagement Peggy Cooning said in a release. “His connections to our alumni and the Nashville community are broad and deep, and his work in community engagement is a terrific match for our goal to partner more closely with alumni and business leaders.”
Pennington Distilling adds pair
Pennington Distilling Co. has added Dana Crawford as marketing and special events director and Zach Taylor as head distiller.
Crawford previously worked at Greenhouse Winery in Pittsburgh, in addition to coordinating weddings at other venues in Pennsylvania. She is responsible for coordinating Pennington’s sponsorships and marketing efforts as well as booking and overseeing all events that company hosts on-site or participates in off-site.
Taylor has more than six years of experience in the spirits industry with a primary focus on whiskey.
Pennington Distilling was founded in 2011 in Nashville, by husband-and-wife team of Jeff and Jenny Pennington. The company focuses on Tennessee Whiskey, vodka and sipping cream.
Tennesseans for Student Success welcomes communications director
Tennesseans for Student Success has added Ann Marie Anderson as communications director.
Prior to joining TSS, Anderson served as communications director to Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee and as deputy press secretary to U.S. Sen. Bob Corker. Her previous experience also includes work as a fundraiser at Kaegi Resources, a Nashville-based firm that specializes in strategic consulting, fundraising and event management.
A native of Cookeville, Anderson received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
“We are excited to welcome Ann Marie to the TSS team,” Adam Lister, TSS' president and CEO, said in the release. “Ann Marie’s experience in communications for some of Tennessee’s most respected leaders and public servants will help TSS reach more students, parents, teachers and lawmakers as we work to provide economic opportunity and an effective education to every child in the Volunteer State.”
