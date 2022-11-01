Stephanie Mitchell has joined Nashville Conflict Resolution Center as victim-offender mediation coordinator.

According to a release, she oversees victim-offender mediation for both adult and juvenile cases, and is responsible for managing relationships with program referral partners including district attorneys, Metro Nashville Police Department, the Community Oversight Board, courts, and schools.

