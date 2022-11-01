Stephanie Mitchell has joined Nashville Conflict Resolution Center as victim-offender mediation coordinator.
According to a release, she oversees victim-offender mediation for both adult and juvenile cases, and is responsible for managing relationships with program referral partners including district attorneys, Metro Nashville Police Department, the Community Oversight Board, courts, and schools.
Mitchell is a former staff attorney and general counsel for the State of Tennessee, where she spent 18 years in various roles, including law clerk, staff attorney and general counsel.
Mitchell earned a B.S. degree in political science and history at Lambuth University and hold her J.D. degree from the University of Oklahoma. She earned a certificate in nonprofit management from Tennessee State University and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Founded in 2000, nonprofit Nashville Conflict Resolution Center provides free and low-cost mediation to clients.
Advent names Norman as CFO
Nashville-based Advent has named Suzanne Norman as chief financial officer.
In a release Advent CEO John Roberson said Norman is a 30-year veteran in the finance, operations and accounting sectors. Almost two decades of her career were spent with Viacom Media Networks/CMT where she served as senior vice president and head of CMT. Most recently, she worked as CFO for Project 2231, a group of family-owned hospitality and entertainment companies.
A a native of Clarksville, Norman earned her BBA degree with a concentration in accounting from the College of William and Mary. She also completed the Cable Executive Harvard Executive Business Program. She is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the Tennessee Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs.
“Her experience with Viacom/CMT and her work in hospitality and entertainment blends so well with the creative side of our business,” Roberson said of Norman. “And her expertise as a senior leader in finance brings a strategic edge that will help position Advent for the future.”
Jacobs Cohen & Associates adds partner
Jacobs Cohen & Associates has announced Matthew Winn as a partner.
In addition, the Nashville-based accounting, tax preparation and business advisory firm, has added certified public accountants Matthew Berthelot and Dustin Little.
Combined, the three CPAs bring more than 35 years of public accounting experience to Jacobs Cohen and its clients.
Winn joined Jacobs Cohen more than 10 years ago. He specializes in tax preparation and counsel for both businesses and individuals. As a partner, he will handle all aspects of the firm’s tax practice. A Clarksville native, Winn graduated Austin Peay State with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management degree. He earned his certified public accounting designation in 2012.
Little joins Jacobs Cohen after more than seven years with Cherry Baekert, billed as a top 25 public accounting firm. In his most recent role as senior tax manager, Little specialized in large and complex business accounts. In addition, he held internal leadership positions as a performance manager and member of the tax provision center of excellence management team. Little is a Lipscomb graduate and Certified Public Accountant.
Berthelot offers more than 15 years of experience in tax planning and reporting. He comes to Jacobs Cohen from Darnall Sikes & Frederick, a Louisiana-based firm, where he managed a team of 25 associates across five locations. Berthelot is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Nicholls State University.
“I feel so fortunate that a boutique firm like ours has been able to attract such high-quality people and talent over these many years,” Founder and Managing Partner Thomas Jacobs said in a release. “We opened in 1992 in a small building near Vanderbilt and today we operate from our own building in the heart of Downtown Nashville. We are so pleased to add another partner and more outstanding talent as we try to keep up with the demand from new businesses and residents who are flooding this city we call home.”
Grand Hyatt taps Thomas as sales and marketing director
Grand Hyatt Nashville officials have named Cherylanne Thomas as the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.
The position was previously undertaken in a contract capacity.
Most recently, Thomas served as director of sales and marketing at Hilton Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia, where she led the sales, catering, conference services, public relations and revenue management teams. Prior to that, Thomas served as director of sales and marketing at Westin Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, Hyatt Regency in Princeton, New Jersey, and Westin Hotels in Las Vegas.
"Cherylanne is a great addition to the Grand Hyatt Nashville team,” Marc Sternagel, the hotel’s area general manager, said in a release. “Her passion for excellence and tenured career in hospitality marketing will be a great benefit as we continue to create a unique experience for guests unlike anything else in Nashville.”
The 25-floor hotel building is located within the 18-acre Nashville Yards.
YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee welcomes three
YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee has announces additions to its domestic violence services and development teams.
According to a release, Daffany Baker has been named vice president of domestic violence services, overseeing the operations, programs and staff at the Weaver Domestic Violence Center. Before joining the YWCA, Baker was the associate warden of treatment at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. A published author and speaker, Baker is a graduate of Lane College and Tennessee Government Management Institute (TGMI).
Sandra Dominguez is re-joining the YWCA from the Metro Office of Family Safety and is now serving as director of residential and crisis services. In this role, she is responsible for overall operation of the 65-bed Weaver Domestic Violence Center (billed as the largest emergency domestic violence shelter in the region) and the 24-hour crisis and support help line and text line. Dominguez previously served as a domestic violence case manager before joining the OFS as a program manager.
Harmony Hensley joined the YWCA in September senior director of development events. She will oversee corporate partnerships, event sponsorships and relationships, and fundraising events and marketing.
Hensley is the founder of Harmony Fields Nashville, a floral design business. She is a graduate of Cincinnati Christian University.
