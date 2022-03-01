Terrah Akard, Vanderbilt University associate professor of nursing and pediatrics, has been named VU Graduate School associate dean for academic affairs.
According to a release, Akard will oversee activities related to the curricula for graduate degree programs, including course catalogs, academic regulations, degree requirements and academic program reviews.
Akard most recently served as the director of graduate studies for the university’s nursing science doctoral degree program. She was chosen after a nationwide search by a VU faculty committee chaired by Bunmi Olatunji, who previously served as the associate dean for academic affairs and was recently named associate provost for graduate education.
Akard joined the VU School of Nursing as an assistant professor in 2008 and holds a Ph.D. degree in nursing science from Vanderbilt. Her research has focused on pediatric palliative care.
In addition to teaching and research, Akard has received the Chancellor’s Faculty Fellow, March of Dimes Nurse Educator of the Year and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Nurse Faculty Scholar.
“I am delighted to welcome Terrah Akard into this new role as associate dean,” Graduate School Dean André Christie-Mizell said in the release. “Graduate education is at the core of our mission at Vanderbilt, and ensuring that we have a strong academic program in place to attract and support the best students in each discipline on their path to degree completion is critically important to our work.”
Nashville Ballet ED to step down at season’s end
Nashville Ballet Executive Director Lisa French has announced she will conclude her service to the organization this summer.
Following the ballet’s final performance of the season at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts this June, French will be relocating to Minneapolis to be closer to family, according to a release.
French has been with the nonprofit for six years, during which time its endowment fund has grown by 88 percent, with overall budget and revenue having increased by 42 percent.
While overseeing Nashville Ballet, French also completed her executive MBA degree from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and participated in the Racial Equity in Arts Leadership cohort and The Equity Project.
Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling said a search committee comprised of hiring professionals, Nashville Ballet Board President Laura Currie, President-Elect Susan Short Jones and other board members has been assembled. The committee has hired Management Consultants for the Arts to assist in the process.
“Thanks to Lisa’s leadership, Nashville Ballet is in a tremendously strong place,” Laura Currie, Nashville Ballet Board president, said in the release. “She has set us up for success and assembled a thoughtful, hardworking team who we know will carry on our mission as we search for and onboard a new executive director.”
Keefe to serve as Edgehill Music Publishing head of A&R
Julia Keefe has been named head of A&R at Edgehill Music Publishing.
Keefe joins the publishing group after having served as creative director at Altadena, a publishing, label and artist development company formed by artist Busbee.
Previously, Keefe spent three years working for Altadena in various roles with artists such as Carly Pearce, Ryan Griffin, Lindsey Lomis, Carter Faith and Riley Roth. She spent time in both Nashville and Los Angeles.
Keefe is a long-time Nashvillian and Belmont graduate who holds a business administration degree with a focus on music business.
“As a Nashville native, Julia demonstrates every day that working within the music industry is her blood,” Edgehill CEO and Founder Josh Joseph said in the release. “With her extensive professional experience and fresh perspective, Julia has already contributed so much to shape the future of our publishing company.”
