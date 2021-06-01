MP&F Strategic Communications has named Lisa Swinson senior digital strategist.
According to a release, Swinson (pictured) joined MP&F as a senior account executive in 2017 and was subsequently promoted to account supervisor. She has used data to guide marketing, advertising and public relations campaigns for clients in the health care, tech, education and government sectors.
A graduate of James Madison University, Swinson joined MP&F with six years of agency experience.
Swinson volunteers with the Nashville Humane Association and Metro Animal Care and Control, and is a 2021 graduate of Nashville Emerging Leaders.
“Lisa’s analytic mindset and creative eye make her a unique asset to our firm,” Katy Varney, partner at MP&F, said in the release. “Her ability to integrate the most important aspects of design, user experience and marketing allow us to deliver the best data-driven solutions for our clients.”
VUMC’s Jeannette to serve as interim CNO at Bedford Hospital
Vanderbilt University Medical Center official Joanie Jeannette has been named interim chief nursing officer of Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital in Shelbyville.
Jeannette, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Vanderbilt University, has more than 30 years of experience as a nurse and an “extensive background” of managing community hospitals, according to a release.
Jeannette’s nursing career began in the 1980s at what was then Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in the current building of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital (VUAH). She went on to hold nursing roles with increasing responsibility in hospitals throughout Florida, culminating in top leadership roles for Community Health Systems Inc. (CHS), from which VUMC acquired the Bedford County hospital at the beginning of the year.
From 2007 to 2011, she was chief operating officer of Physicians Regional Medical Center, a 201-bed health care system in Collier County, Florida; and Peace River Regional Medical Center, a 219-bed facility in Charlotte County, Florida. And from 2011 to 2015, she was chief executive officer of Lehigh Regional Medical Center, an 88-bed acute care hospital in Lehigh Acres, Florida.
Jeannette rejoined VUMC in 2015 as administrative director of the Medicine Patient Care Center, Inpatient, at VUAH.
“Joanie has been a transformational leader for many years. Her diverse administrative experience at Vanderbilt coupled with a history of community hospital leadership makes her ideal for this role,” VUMC Executive Chief Nursing Officer Marilyn Dubree, said in the release. “We are indebted to her for her leadership during this transition.”
Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital is a 60-bed facility that employs approximately 275 physicians, nurses and staff and offers inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services, along with urgent care services.
Country Music Hall of Fame promotes five
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has promoted Michael Gray, Ben Hall, Tori Tarvin, Johnny Cunningham and Kaley Daeger to senior director positions, musicrow.com reports.
In addition senior vice presidents Nina Burghard and Lisa Purcell have seen their responsibilities expanded in support of the nonprofit’s technology, marketing and public relations efforts.
Gray has been named executive senior director of editorial and interpretation.
Hall has been promoted to senior director of development. A 12-year museum veteran, Hall’s role now includes overseeing fundraising initiatives and managing member relations.
Tarvin has been promoted to senior director of marketing and will lead marketing strategy, paid media, promotions and partnerships, digital distribution channel management, email marketing efforts, project management, and music and media licensing.
Cunningham has been named senior director of information and technology operations.
Daeger has been promoted to senior director of information and technology business solutions.
