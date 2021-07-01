Vanderbilt University has named Belinda ’Otukolo Saltiban associate vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion.
Vanderbilt.edu reports that ’Otukolo Saltiban (pictured) arrives from Orem, Utah-based Utah Valley University, at which she had served as chief inclusion and diversity officer since November 2018. Previously, she was assistant dean of undergraduate studies and director of the Office for Inclusive Excellence from 2013 to 2018 at the University of Utah.
’Otukolo Saltiban will report to André Churchwell, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer.
’Otukolo Saltiban holds bachelor’s degrees in human development and sociology, a master’s degree in social work and a Ph.D. degree in education from the University of Utah. In addition, she graduated from the Harvard Business School Young American Leaders Program in 2019.
“Belinda is a visionary leader whose wide-ranging experience involving research, strategic planning and policy development and implementation will help further our goals for making Vanderbilt a more inclusive and welcoming environment,” Churchwell told Vanderbilt.edu. “Her commitment to deepening the principles of diversity and inclusion greatly complement our mission of developing a campus culture that allows every member of our community to feel supported and empowered to reach their fullest potential.”
Southeast Venture Design adds two
Nashville-based architectural services company Southeast Venture Design has added Matthew Crow and Spencer Lowe.
Crow recently graduated from the University of Tennessee with a master’s degree in architecture. He previously worked as a field supervisor and operations manager for Thompson Consulting Services in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and in Puerto Rico. Prior to that, he spent three summers as an architectural intern at Watermark Design Group in Mobile, Alabama.
Crow received his bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of Colorado, where he also worked part-time as a construction worker.
Lowe recently earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture and design from the University of Tennessee. He spent two summers working as the assistant to the principal architect at River Street Architecture in Chattanooga. In addition, he worked as a graphics department assistant at Praters Hardwood Flooring, also in Chattanooga. While in school, he placed in a number of student design competitions.
“Despite only recently finishing their respective studies in architecture, both Matthew and Spencer already have relevant industry experience that we were very impressed by,” Southeast Venture Design Partner Beau Brady said in a release. “We know they will bring a fresh perspective to their work, and we are excited to see how they grow into their careers on our team.”
AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood welcomes GM, sales director
Huntsville-based Yedla Management Co. has announced its soon-to-open AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood has added Michael Hickerson as general manager and Michael Owenby as director of sales.
According to a release, the hotel is slated to open in August and will be the second AC Hotels by Marriott to open in Tennessee. (The other is located in downtown Nashville’s SoBro district).
Previously, Hickerson was the GM of the AC Hotel Asheville Downtown for nearly five years. His experience working with Marriott hotels spans more than two decades.
Owenby has worked in hotel sales for more than 14 years with multiple Marriott brands. He recently served for three years as the director of sales for Yedla Management Company’s AC Hotel Huntsville Downtown.
Developed by Doradus Partners and located in the Hill Center, the four-story AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood will offer 148 rooms.
“We are thrilled to welcome these new members to our AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood leadership team,” Srinath Yedla, CEO of Yedla Management Company, said in the release. “Their accomplishments and decades of experience in the hospitality industry are incredibly valuable as this eagerly-anticipated hotel approaches its opening date.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
