Public Education Needs Community Involvement and Leadership (PENCIL) has named Dr. Robert Wallace its chief operating officer.
The position is new to the local nonprofit, according to a release.
Wallace will oversee PENCIL’s budgeting and finance management, human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He most recently served as director of operations at KIPP Antioch College Prep Elementary.
Wallace earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Belmont University, a Master of Education degree from Lipscomb University and a Doctor of Education degree from Vanderbilt University. He is an alumnus of Metro Nashville Public Schools.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Wallace bring his deep operations experience and his commitment to serving the MNPS community to our team,” Angie Adams, PENCIL President and CEO, said in the release. “I’m excited to provide him with rich opportunities to continue in his service to Metro students and families through his leadership at PENCIL.”
Founded in 1982 by a collective of Nashville business leaders, PENCIL links community resources to Metro Nashville Public Schools.
Zehnder promotes Bailey
The Nashville office of advertising agency Zehnder Communications has promoted Brooke Bailey to social media strategist.
Bailey, who joined Zehnder in 2019 as a social media coordinator, will continue working in the agency’s social media department, developing strategy and creative assets for numerous client accounts.
Bailey earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Alabama.
Zehnder Communications provides marketing, business intelligence, creative services, media placement, social media, public relations, research and analytics, interactive design and programming. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge (Louisiana) and Nashville, Zehnder has been in operations for 25 years.
VUMC, Tennessee Poison Center official retires
Dr. Donna Seger has retired after working for 33 years at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Tennessee Poison Center, vumcreporter.com reports.
Seger began her career at VUMC in 1988 in the Department of Emergency Medicine, becoming professor of Clinical Medicine and Emergency Medicine. She served as medical and executive director of the Tennessee Poison Center from 1990-2021.
Seger received her undergraduate and medical degrees from University of North Dakota. She did a residency in emergency medicine and a fellowship in toxicology at the University of Cincinnati.
Seger helped establish the TPC Hospital Consortium, which helps fund the center through donations from hospitals within the state. Today the center is primarily funded by federal and state grants with support from the Hospital Consortium and VUMC.
Seger taught toxicology courses at Vanderbilt and developed consulting services and toxicology rotations for emergency medicine and pediatric residents and fellows and pediatric emergency medicine fellows. She received the annual Clinical Faculty Teacher Award from the Department of Emergency Medicine three times.
She was the first female president of the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology and received its Career Achievement Award and Distinguished Service Award for her achievements in the field of toxicology and for her influence on the organization. She is one of only two people to receive both awards.
In 2019, Seger transitioned out of her role as medical director of the TPC, to executive director and assisted Dr. Rebecca Bruccoleri in succeeding her as the new medical director.
