Nashville-based Restaurant Growth Services has announced the promotion of Clint Lautenschleger to chief people officer.
According to a release, Lautenschleger will also serve as CPO for the O’Charley’s and Ninety Nine restaurant brands, for which the company’s oversees.
As CPO, Lautenschleger will be responsible for overseeing Restaurant Growth Services’ human resources efforts, including professional development, hiring, benefits and legal/risk management.
Lautenschleger joined the company in July 2021 after 22 years of human resource experience and was promoted to SVP of HR last November. Previously, he served as vice president of field HR services for Cracker Barrel.
“Clint has demonstrated extraordinary talent in managing the strategy and processes in support of building while also retaining the talent that is so important for our restaurant brands,” Craig Barber, CEO of Restaurant Growth Services, said in the release. “Moving forward, his approach to people management and development will remain central to our focus of attracting, retaining and developing the best talent to ensure that all of our brands continue to deliver the very best experience to our guests.”
Restaurant Growth Services was formerly known as ABRH (American Blue Ribbon Holdings) LLC and provides management services for multiple restaurant brands.
Amedisys taps Ginn as acting COO
Amedisys Inc. has appointed Scott Ginn as acting chief operating officer.
Ginn is the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Relatedly, the compensation committee of the Amedisys Board of Directors has approved for Ginn a base salary of $675,000, according to a public document filed by the company.
Ginn, 53, has served as EVP since February 2021 and CFO since October 2017. He previously served as chief accounting officer from February 2017 to October 2017, SVP of finance and accounting from October 2015 to February 2017 and SVP of accounting and controller from April 2007 to October 2015.
Wilson Bank & Trust announces EVP’s retirement
Gary Whitaker, executive vice president and chief credit officer of Wilson Bank & Trust, will retire from the bank effective December 31.
Relatedly, and according to a public document filed by the company, Taylor Walker is expected to be appointed as Whitaker’s successor. Walker serves as the Lebanon-based bank’s executive vice president
Walker, 38, has been employed by Wilson Bank & Trust as executive vice president, head of commercial lending, since April. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president, head of commercial lending from January 2021 through March.
Walker also has worked as the bank’s senior vice president and north region president, as a vice president and business development manager, and as a vice president and office manager
Wilson Bank & Trust is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wilson Bank Holding Company.