Omni Nashville Hotel in SoBro has announced the appointment of Jonathon Moore as executive chef.
Moore joined the Omni Nashville Hotel pre-opening as banquet chef in September 2013, then earned a promotion to executive sous chef. Moore has also worked at other Omni properties in Louisville and Mt. Washington, New Hampshire. Prior to that, he worked at Gaylord Opryland resort and Midtown's Hutton Hotel.
Moore graduated from Louisiana State University and the Orlando Culinary Academy-Le Cordon Bleu.
The 21-story, 800-room Omni Nashville Hotel is located at 250 Fifth Ave. S.
“We are very pleased to have Chef Jon take the helm and lead our culinary team” Scott Stuckey, Omni Nashville Hotel general manager, said in the release. “His exceptional local knowledge combined with his creativity and overall knowledge of the Omni brand will help greatly taking our food and beverage offerings to the next level.”
North America is home to about 50 Omni hotels.
