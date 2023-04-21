Dallas-based premium transportation company Vonlane has announced it will offer motor-coach service connecting Nashville and Memphis, beginning May 26.
According to a release, the daily service will provide 40 weekly departures.
Travelers can book trips online now, with introductory one-way fare set at $109 and roundtrip service set at $218 with no taxes, baggage or change fees.
Vonlane notes there are no nonstop flights between Memphis and Nashville, and the least time-consuming connecting flight is more than three hours, notwithstanding the time passengers spend waiting at the airport.
“Our goal is to provide travelers an alternative to the hassle of driving their own vehicle,” Alex Danza, founder and CEO of Vonlane, said in the release. “We are pleased to expand our Southeast presence, and we know leisure travelers love the luxurious, first-class travel experience that we offer, and our business travelers know they can work in a quiet, comfortable environment and bill their travel time.”
The offering comes after Vonlane in October 2022 announced its first service in Nashville would be to Atlanta (read here).
Launched in 2014, Vonlane offers transportation in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.
Local church plans move to Rivergate facility
Goodlettsville nonprofit and church Regeneration Nashville is planning to move by year’s end to the former Rivergate Mall-area home of Tennessee Speed Sport.
As the Post recently reported, and according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Regeneration Nashville founders Candy Christmas and Kent Christmas, paid $8.8 million for the property (read here). The address is 709 Rivergate Parkway.
According to a release, the warehouse will undergo a major renovation. Once complete, the facility will include a 1,500-seat auditorium, dedicated space for the children’s and youth departments, a foyer for baptisms and gatherings, and “state-of-the-art media and technology capabilities” to serve an on-line membership currently reaching 150-plus countries.
Construction will be led by Landon Bradley, a Hendersonville builder specializing in commercial design and construction projects.
The Christmases, a married couple known locally for their weekly evangelical Christian podcasts and work with The Bridge Ministry (that entity and Regeneration Nashville operate as separate entities), have structured Regeneration Nashville to include a website offering livestreams, podcasts and an online store that sells Christian-themed clothing.
Candy Christmas started The Bridge Ministry 20 years ago with a focus on feeding Nashville’s unhoused citizens. It is now one of the largest outreaches of its kind, providing food to more than 7,000 children weekly, the release notes.
The Bridge Ministry garnered local headlines in 2021 for its work with unhoused citizens who were encamped under Nashville’s Rev. Kelly Miller Smith Memorial Bridge (Jefferson Street) near Germantown and First Horizon Park.
“When our church began, we were feeding the homeless of Nashville under a bridge, and in a sense our congregation has been homeless,” Candy Christmas said in the release. “It’s not lost on us that God would lead us to this building, located under a bridge, and that our church would no longer be homeless.”
Regeneration Nashville has been meeting at Cornerstone Church for the past two years, after outgrowing a building located at 535 Brick Church Park Drive in Nashville. The Christmases do not own that property.
Tennessee Pharmacists Association honors three
The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has announced recipients for key awards, with Nashville’s Dr. Baeteena Black one of three statewide recipients.
According to a release, Black received the Kendall Matthew Lynch Award for Excellence in Public Health and Regulation
Black currently serves as the Tennessee Pharmacy Recovery Network (TPRN) program director. She has a longstanding history with the TPA and previously served as the organization’s executive director. Throughout her career, she has been active in local, state and national pharmacy organizations and recognized for her service and dedication to the profession.
In addition, Knoxville’s Dr. Stephen Foster received the Shelby Rhinehart Public Service Lifetime Achievement Award and McKenzie, Tennessee’s Emily Quintanilla was awarded the student Allegiance Award. The latter is a Doctor of Pharmacy degree candidate at Union University School of Pharmacy and member of both TPA and its society of student pharmacists.
“We are grateful for the important and impactful contributions these professionals have made to Tennesseans and the pharmacy profession,” Anthony Pudlo, TPA executive director, said in the release. “Their continued dedication to advancing pharmacy innovation and enhancing patient care makes them remarkable leaders, and we’re proud to recognize their achievements.”
Each honoree was recognized during the annual TPA winter meeting recently held in Nashville.
