Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville has announced the election of Marjean Coddon as chair of its board of trustees.
Coddon’s election as board chair follows five years of service on the OZ Arts board.
According to a release, Coddon will succeed Jerry Johnson, who served eight years as an OZ Arts board member (including time as chair).
In addition to her previous service at OZ Arts Nashville, Coddon has served as chair of the boards for Nashville Repertory Theater, Oasis Center, New Beginnings Center and Congregation Micah.
Coddon is a former vice president of QHR Learning Institute, an organization that provides hospital and health care leaders with educational courses, webinars, conferences and certifications.
“We could not be more thrilled to have Marjean elected as the newest chair of the board of directors,” Mark Murphy, OZ Arts executive and artistic director, said in the release. “She has proven time and again to be a service-oriented individual with a mind for the arts and leadership, and her spirit for artistic expression will surely propel us to new heights as we seek to serve the Nashville community and promote brave new art.”
Joining Coddon on the board of trustees are Jimmy Wilson III (Vice-Chair), Laurie Seabury (Secretary), T. Alp Ikizler, MD (Treasurer), Meera Ballal, J.D., Med, Michelle Gaskin Brown, Daniel Bryant, Ann Waller Curtis, Shervin Eftekhari, Max Goldberg, Donald R. Hardin, Jr., James Kelley, Sherri Neal, Arnita Ozgener, Aylin Ozgener, Kevin Roddey, Adam Sansiveri, Hope Stringer, Josephine Vandevender Ward and Marcus Whitney.
HanesBrands adds Fisk grad to board
Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based apparel maker HanesBrands Inc. has announced that Fisk graduate Mark Irvin has been appointed to the company’s board of directors.
According to a release, Irvin’s term runs through the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. He will serve on the governance and nominating committee.
Irvin is the executive vice president and chief supply chain officer for Best Buy Co. overseeing the strategy and day-to-day operations of the global supply chain supporting about 1,000 stores and the company’s online customers. Prior to this, Irvin served as the company’s chief inclusion, diversity and talent officer, leading the company’s strategy for creating and sustaining an inclusive work environment for its 100,000 employees.
Prior to joining Best Buy in 2013, Irvin held leadership roles at Target, Cummins, Corporate Express Delivery Systems and Baxter Healthcare. Irvin serves on the National Retail Federation Foundation board of directors.
Irvin earned a bachelor’s degree from Fisk University in Nashville and an MBA degree from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. He served as an officer in the U.S. Armed Forces for eight years in field medical logistics.
“Mark brings more than 30 years of experience leading global supply chains and complex organizations,” Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands CEO, said in the release. “His leadership will be particularly valuable as we continue to strengthen our agile and resilient supply chain and build the diverse talent necessary to unlock our Full Potential. I want to thank Bobby for his years of service to HanesBrands and for his counsel and support as we built and launched our Full Potential plan.”
HanesBrands is home to 51,000 employees in 32 countries.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.