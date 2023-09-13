The Belmont University Board of Trust has added five members for the 2023-24 academic year.
According to a release, the additions are philanthropist Andrea Waitt Carlton, HCA Healthcare EVP and chief clinical officer Dr. Michael Cuffe, AllianceBernstein investment adviser Winston Justice, Tennessee Titans CEO and President Burke Nihill and Tennessee Board of Regents Vice Chair Emily Reynolds.
Joining the five are two new alumni regents, chosen to help provide leadership and advice to the board by representing the views of students and new alumni: Peter Geoly, a 2022 sport administration and corporate communications graduate, and Keidron Turner, a 2023 politics and public law graduate.
Carlton is the president of the AWC Foundation, which is currently supporting Belmont with a $1 million pledge for the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.
Cuffe is responsible for HCA’s clinical quality, nursing, clinical informatics, care transformation, urgent care operations, graduate medical education, laboratory services and more than 13,000 employed and managed physicians.
Justice serves as an asset manager to families, entrepreneurs and nonprofits. After his NFL career (2006-15) with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, he entered the financial industry as an associate analyst with Wells Fargo Securities. During his football career, Justice co-founded MJC Capital, an early-stage investment vehicle, and Elixr, a gourmet cafe and roastery.
Nihill is in his eighth season with the Tennessee Titans and his fourth as the team’s president and CEO. He joined the organization as general counsel in 2016.
Reynolds has had a career in public service, policy and government in Washington, D.C., and Tennessee. For four years, she served as secretary of the U.S. Senate where she ran the Senate’s legislative, financial and administrative operations. After leaving the Senate, she was a senior vice president for the Tennessee Valley Authority. Reynolds also serves on the boards of FB Financial and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.
“With the recent opening of the new Jack C. Massey Center, the highly anticipated Frist College of Medicine and other developments across campus, Belmont is gaining exciting momentum toward the institutional vision of becoming the leading Christ-centered university in the world,” BU Board of Trust Chair Milton Johnson, a Belmont alumnus and retired CEO/chairman of HCA Healthcare, said in the release. “These new trustees bring an abundance of valuable experience and insights that will help us keep our focus on students’ success and reach our strategic goals.”
Belmont University enrolls nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries.
Electric RV maker to add 43 local jobs
Locally based electric recreational vehicle manufacturer Aero Build LLC will invest $861,000 to expand its manufacturing operations in Nashville, a move expected to yield 43 jobs.
According to a release, the future positions will support the production and innovation of Coast, Aero Build’s new line of fully electric luxury RVs, which launched earlier this year.
Founded in 2017, Aero Build specializes in manufacturing commercial business trailers and, with Coast, what the company bills as “fully electric luxury travel trailers.”
A release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development does not note any incentives the state is providing Aero.
Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 40 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in approximately 16,500 job commitments and $2 billion in capital investment.
“We truly appreciate the support from the State of Tennessee as we expand our workforce here in Middle Tennessee,” Brian Fuente, Aero Build founder, said in the release. “We couldn’t be happier doing business here and are excited to support more people and families in this great community.”
Pilates studio slated for Highland Yards
Studio Pilates will soon open at Highland Yards in East Nashville.
With nine instructors, the studio will offer an address of 747 Douglas Ave. Elena LaMadrid is the owner.
A late September or early October opening is eyed, LaMadrid said.
Smith Building Group is building the space, with Will Gant of Gant Architectural and Mindy Bellinger of Studio M Home Designs also contributing.
LaMadrid opened the first Studio Pilates location in the Stocking 51 development in The Nations in April 2021.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our second Pilates studio right here in the heart of East Nashville,” she said. “As we embark on this new journey, we're beyond excited to become part of the vibrant community in East. Our mission has always been to inspire our community to elevate oneself and each other through movement. With challenging and creative classes, vibrant music, and an inclusive environment, we have Pilates for everybody."
Miller Fitts of JLL represented Studio Pilates and Trent Yates of Sagemont represented Highland Yards owner Vintage South (Nathan Lyons) in the lease transaction.
Big Brothers Big Sisters updates board
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee has announced 2023-24 board members
According to a release, the BBBSMT board members serve three-year terms. Totaling 28 members, this year’s board includes 10 returning members and the addition of nine community members, including a student from Valor Collegiate High School.
The new board members include the following:
● Amelia Bozeman, Director of the Tennessee Small Business Development Center, MTSU
● Marq Burnett, Associate Editor, American City Business Journals
● Dr. Digna Forbes, Pathologist, Meharry Medical College
● Jeff Lipscomb, Chairman, GS&F
● Neema Mehta, Global Head of HR - Strategy, Transformation, & Process, Philips
● P. Danielle Nellis, Deputy General Counsel, Tennessee Department of Education
● Rik Reitmaier, Senior Vice President of Information Technology, Ascend Credit Union
● Suzanne Smith, Senior Vice President & Private Client Manager, Bank of America
● Naomi Walker, Sophomore, Valor Collegiate High School - Youth Board Member
“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee’s Board of Directors is comprised of accomplished and visionary leaders committed to investing in the young people of our community,” Melissa Hudson-Gant, BBBSMT CEO, said in the release. “We are thankful for the departing directors who have stewarded this community resource and are excited for the new directors to invest their expertise as we head into strategic planning.”
Departing directors include Anders Hall (Vanderbilt), Allen McDonald (Baker Storey McDonald Properties), Terry Vo (Metro Council), Cynthia Whitfield Story (Inspire 1 LLC), Chris Huskey (HBRE), Lisa Berg (Covenant Physician Partners), Sarah Crain (Bank of America), David Bailey (Hastings Architecture), Anne Corrao (Nissan) and MyKayela Carter (Youth Board Member)
The board members elected to a second term are as follows:
• Brandon Corbin, Regional Technology Officer, Ascension Saint Thomas
• James Hallock, Chief Revenue Officer, Coretrust
• Kelly Hodges, Chief Development and Engagement Officer, Gresham Smith & Partners
• Dr. LuSheena Jones-Coofer, Psychologist
• Tom Lampe, Nashville Region Vice President, Messer Construction Co.
• Erica Vick Penley, Partner, Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
• Cher Porties, President, United Parcel Service
• Scott Romine, President, Jackson National Life Insurance
• Edward Rucker, Sargent, Metro Nashville Police Department
• Curt Sullivan, President and General Manager, Transcor America LLC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee was founded in 1969.
