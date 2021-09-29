Nashville-based global asset management firm AllianceBernstein has announced that Todd Walthall has joined its board of directors as an independent member.
Walthall (pictured), executive vice president of enterprise growth at Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group, will sit on the board’s audit and risk committee.
Walthall most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Blue Shield of California, a non-profit health plan with more than $20 billion in annual revenue. He led sales, marketing, technology and customer experience.
"Todd brings to the board a deep expertise in the customer experience space having devoted a large portion of his career to understand how to best meet the needs of customers. I am confident his perspective will help to advance AB's business and culture," Seth Bernstein, president and chief executive officer of AllianceBernstein, said in the release.
Lipscomb lands $1.8M federal grant
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has renewed a long-standing grant, this time with a dollar value of $1.36 million, to Lipscomb University related to improving mental health services in Nashville.
In 2017, Lipscomb landed a $1.8 million grant from the federal agency. In 2018, the program received an additional $400,000 in funding to combat the opioid epidemic. With the $1.36 million renewal, Lipscomb’s clinical mental health counseling program has now received $3.56 million in federal funding.
The original grant, based on a project proposal by Douglas Ribeiro, an associate professor in Lipscomb’s counseling program, sought to expand the behavioral health workforce in Nashville.
“This program is focused on a new frontier for counseling,” Ribeiro said in the release. “It moves counselors beyond traditional settings, like a private practice or a mental health agency, into hospitals and primary care clinics. This model envisions counselors working side by side with doctors and nurses in the treatment of their patients.”
Over the past four years, the Lipscomb Initiative for Behavioral Health Integration has placed mental health counseling interns into primary care health centers throughout Middle Tennessee. Nearly 150 clinical mental health counseling students have been accepted into the first four-year cycle of the program. Each intern completes a minimum of 600 hours of supervised clinical work with patients in community clinics that otherwise would not have access to mental health services.
Second Harvest receives $100K donation from Kroger
Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation has donated $100,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
Funds from the donation began supporting mobile food pantries in July and will continue through June 2022. In addition to the donation, Tennessee Titans fans have been asked to bring non-perishable food to home games as part of the effort.
The donation supports mobile food pantries in Bedford, Cannon, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Coffee, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Franklin, Hickman, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury Montgomery, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Warren, Weakley, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.
“We can’t thank our friends at Kroger enough for their support of Second Harvest Food Bank and ongoing commitment to see that struggling neighbors in our communities don’t go hungry,” Nancy Keil, president and CEO of Second Harvest, said in a release. “This tremendous donation, along with the food collected at yesterday’s game, will greatly help us help those in need.”
Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division, said the gift is “right on mission for us as it supports families facing food insecurity in rural communities.”
Since July 1, the mobile food pantries have distributed 300,000 pounds of food to 2100 households.
