Nashville-based architecture and engineering firm Gresham Smith has announced CEO Rodney Chester as its board chair, effective at the start of 2023.

Chester, who replaced Al Pramuk in January (read here), has worked for the firm for nearly 26 years. He joined its board in 2015 and had served as COO since 2018. Chester previously served in various leadership positions at Gresham Smith, including as senior vice president of firmwide operations and as division vice president.

Chester

Rodney Chester