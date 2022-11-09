Nashville-based architecture and engineering firm Gresham Smith has announced CEO Rodney Chester as its board chair, effective at the start of 2023.
Chester, who replaced Al Pramuk in January (read here), has worked for the firm for nearly 26 years. He joined its board in 2015 and had served as COO since 2018. Chester previously served in various leadership positions at Gresham Smith, including as senior vice president of firmwide operations and as division vice president.
According to a release, Pramuk will transition out of his board roles when his term ends at the end of 2022. He will continue working with the firm on a part-time basis, focusing on government and community relations in Middle Tennessee in addition to firmwide growth initiatives and mentoring assignments.
In addition, Gresham Smith has added a board of directors vice chair role, which will be filled by current board director and Executive Vice President of Transportation Kent Black. Black is based in Atlanta.
Also, and after having served as a board director for 11 years, Healthcare Senior Vice President Orlando Lopez-Isa will transition out of his board role at the end of the year. Lopez-Isa will continue working full time with the firm in business development roles.
Similarly, external board director Cora Carmody will transition off the board at year’s end. The firm expects to announce a new external board member in the first half of 2023.
Incoming board members include Wilson Rayfield, aviation executive vice president, based in Richmond; Jim Langlois, healthcare executive vice president, based in Charlotte; and Carolyn Blake, healthcare technical practice leader, based in Jacksonville.
The new board directors will join the firm’s existing directors: Chief Operating Officer Peter Oram, Chief Strategy Officer Randy Gibson, Chief Financial Officer Dwayne West, Chief Development and Engagement Officer Kelly Knight Hodges, Director of Risk Management Carl Munkel and Director of Architectural Design Jeff Kuhnhenn.
“We have a formal, well-established process for board transitions and the selection of incoming directors to maintain a well-rounded board that, collectively, has the right diversity of perspectives and experiences to cover all aspects of our business. It’s one of our key strengths,” Chester said in the release.
NCN co-funds Huntsville-based indie game publisher
Nashville-based venture capital firm Nashville Capital Network has contributed to the overall $10 million funding of Freedom Games.
According to a release, the investment follows the Huntsville-based indie game publisher’s debut in 2020.
NCN was joined in the investment by Play Ventures (which offers offices in Singapore and Helsinki) and San Francisco-based GFR Fund. Both companies focus on providing venture capital to businesses within the consumer entertainment industry.
The release notes Freedom Games has published indie projects like Coromon, Dreamscaper, Dark Deity, Cat Cafe Manager and Symphony of War, with each selling hundreds of thousands of copies.
Ben Robinson, chief operating officer, and Donovan Duncan, CEO, are co-founders of Freedom Games.
Established in 2003, Nashville Capital Network is led by co-Managing Partners Chase Perry and Sid Chambless.
Delek Q3 earnings fail to meet estimates
Delek US Holdings has announced quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.31 per share.
According to a release, the Q3 2022 mark is 93.55 percent below the figure expected.
The quarterly figure compares to earnings of $0.13 per share from the Q3 mark of 2021.
A quarter ago, Zacks expected that the refinery operator would post earnings of $3.07 per share when it actually produced earnings of $4.40, delivering a surprise of 43.32 percent.
Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.
Delek US Holdings posted revenues of $5.32 billion for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.80 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $2.96 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times during the last four quarters.
Delek US Holdings shares have added about 108.5 percent of value since the beginning of the year. In contrast, the S&P 500 has seen a decline of 20.9 percent.