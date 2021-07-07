Hello Sunshine, a Los Angeles-based media company founded by actress, entrepreneur and Nashvillian Reese Witherspoon, is considering a sale, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Citing unnamed sources, WSJ reports Hello Sunshine began pursuing a sale after receiving interest from multiple would-be buyers, including Apple Inc. WSJ notes the company could be valued at as much $1 billion if a deal materializes.
Officials with Hello Sunshine — titles for which include the successful HBO drama “Big Little Lies” — are working with investment bankers related to any possible future sale, WSJ reports.
Leadership Health Care announces board members
Leadership Health Care (LHC), an initiative of the Nashville Health Care Council, has announced the appointment of its 2021–22 board of directors.
In addition, Andrea Cleeton, vice president, operations improvement, LifePoint Health, has been named board chair, and, Drake Jarman, regional vice president, CarePayment, will serve as board vice chair.
“I welcome our new board and executive committee members who will become an integral part in ensuring Leadership Health Care continues to fulfill its mandate of providing opportunities for Nashville’s emerging health care leaders,” Molly Vice, LHC director, said in a release. “Our networking, educational and philanthropic programing play an important role in developing a talented health care workforce in Nashville.”
The following directors join the LHC board for three-year terms:
Lauren Farley, Chief of Staff, Ancore Health
Meghan Mouser, Director of Development, Experian Health
Eric Stephens, Chief Data Analytics Officer, Nashville General Hospital
Huy Tran, Vice President, People and Culture, naviHealth
Also, Emma McNeil, a health care MBD degree candidate at the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management, joins the board in a one-year student seat. Jordan Kendig, director, leadership and organization development, HCA Healthcare and immediate past board chair, will continue to serve on the board this year.
LHC board members continuing to serve for 2021–22 include the following:
Duncan Allen, Vice President, OneOncology
Meagan Brasher, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Prospero Health
Monica Greene, Director, IT Integration, Envision
Adam Harthcock, Healthcare Enterprise Strategy Advisor, Strategy& (PwC)
Josh Hopson, Assistant Vice President, Government Relations, LifePoint Health
Steve Horvath, AVP, Product Management at HealthTrust
Rachel Johnson, Healthcare MBA Candidate, Owen Graduate School of Management, Vanderbilt University
Matt Kroplin, Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, Ardent Health Services
Joshua Livingston, Relationship Executive, Healthcare Services, J.P. Morgan
Emma McNeil, Healthcare MBD Candidate, Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management (Student Seat)
Justin Mooneyhan, Senior Director, IT Project Management, Envision
Michaela Poizner, Partner, Baker Donelson
Patrick Saale, Assistant Vice President, Strategic Operations, LifePoint Health
Josh Scales, Founder, Uniti Health
Stephen Smith, Facility Administrator, DaVita
Katie Tarr, Shareholder, Healthcare Valuations Services, LBMC
Nesrin Tift, Member, Bass, Berry & Sims
Taylor Weis, LLR Partners
Freeman Webb lands National Apartment Association Award
The National Apartment Association has announced Nashville-based Freeman Webb Company as a 2021 NAA Excellence Award winner in the Major Rehab Community of the Year category.
Freeman Webb won the award for the work it did at Madison Landing at Research Park and the Cottages, located in Madison, Alabama, near Huntsville.
Freeman Webb acquired the originally named property, Madison Landing, in 2017. It was constructed in the late 1980s and offered 514 units on 44.5 acres. The company purchased an adjacent property in 2020 that expanded the complex with 48 additional one- and two-bedroom
units to increase the total property to 562 units. The combined properties include three pools, multiple outdoor kitchen areas, covered pavilions, an outdoor wood burning fireplace, a fitness center, walking trails and fire pits.
According to the release, Freeman Webb invested nearly $15 million to upgrade the property.
“Despite the challenges of the past year, Freeman Webb went above and beyond to create a lasting and meaningful impact on our industry,” Bob Pinnegar, NAA President and CEO, said in the release.
Freeman Webb Chairman and Co-founder Bill Freeman said the NAA Excellence Award is a “tribute to our employees for their hard work and achievement,” specifically recognizing Tommy Bumpous, the company’s vice president of construction.
Relatedly, StatisFacts (sister company to ApartmentRatings.com), recently named four Freeman Webb communities in its Top 250 communities to live in the United States.
Freeman Webb is affiliated with F.W. Publishing, parent company of Nashville Post.
Report: Giarratana lands $191 million construction loan for two towers
Nashville-based development company Giarratana has landed a $191 million construction loan related to its Alcove and Prime high-rise towers under construction.
Nashville Business Journal reports Acore Capital provided the loan, citing recently filed deeds. The two projects are expected to carry a collective price tag of $315 million, with $224 million of that total now covered.
Tony Giarratana, who founded the company bearing his name, previously told NBJ his firm provided $11 million initially for the project, with equity partners covering an additional $22 million. NBJ reports Giarratana is prepping to launch a new fund related to the remaining $91 million of capital needed.
The 34-story tower under construction at 900 Church St. is expected to see a completion in summer 2023, with the 38-story tower at 801 Church St. to be finished in 2024. The two towers will offer a collective 706 apartment residences and will be located near Nashville Yards, which will be anchored by Amazon and Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Music industry veteran starts company focused on artist consulting and development
Music industry veteran John Marks has launched a company focused on artist consulting and development, while also serving as a liaison to entertainment sector.
Musicrow.com reports Marks, a former Spotify global director of country music, will help artists in developing individual streaming strategies, A&R and release strategies. Marks seemingly has no employees and no specific company name.
Marks has spent the bulk of his career in programming and operations in terrestrial radio. He started at SiriusXM in 2010, eventually becoming head of country music programming. Marks joined Spotify in 2015.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.