Texas-based premium transportation company Vonlane has announced it will offer motor-coach service connecting Nashville and Atlanta, beginning Nov. 4.
According to a release, the daily service will provide 19 weekly departures from each city, with Vonlane billing itself as offering “a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.”
The service launches with a three-month introductory fare of $99 one-way or $198 roundtrip service with no taxes, baggage fees or change fee. Beginning Feb. 1, the fare increases to $119 one way or $238 round trip.
Vonlane buses offer 22 leather seats, workspace, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an on-board attendant for snacks, meals and beverages.
Passengers on the outbound coach from Nashville to Atlanta will board at the Omni Nashville Hotel, located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S., and will arrive/depart in Atlanta at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead, located at 3300 Peachtree Rd. NE.
Alex Danza, Vonlane founder and CEO, also announced the company’s Southeast Region office in Nashville will be led by Melissa Burson, who has worked for the company over the past five years and is relocating from Austin.
Launched in 2014, Vonlane offers transportation in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.
“I started Vonlane to give travelers an alternative to the delays and interruptions that accompany short-haul flights and the hassles of driving one’s own vehicle,” Danza said in the release. “We have experienced enormous success with our Texas routes as leisure travelers love the luxurious, first-class travel experience at fares below the cost of commercial air travel, and our business travelers know they can work in a quiet, comfortable environment and bill their travel time.”
Truxton Trust finalizes deal with Dallas company
Nashville-based Truxton Trust Company has announced its role as advisor to BasePoint Health Management, a provider of non-clinical management services for affiliate mental health facilities and psychiatrists.
According to a release, Truxton Capital Advisors, a division of Truxton Trust Company, served arranged a junior debt facility with equity warrants and raised $5 million from investors.
BasePoint plans to use the proceeds to expand from one to five locations in the Dallas area.
“As founder and chairman, I appreciate the confidence Truxton and their team led by Philip Skipp (VP of Truxton Capital Advisors) has placed in BasePoint Health Management as we expand our footprint and improve access to mental health care for teens in Texas,” Roy Serpa, Basepoint chairman, said in the release.
Founded in 2004, Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests.
NCVC Board of Directors adds seven
Seven Nashville leaders have joined the board of directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.
According to a release, the newcomers are as follows:
• Alberto Gonzales, who served as attorney general of the United States during the George W. Bush administration, to the role of legal counsel;
• Dr. Alex Jahangir, an orthopaedic trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who chaired the Nashville COVID-19 Taskforce;
• Doug Kreulen, president and CEO, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority;
• Howard Nuchow, co-head of CAA Sports;
• Marc Sternagel, area general manager of the Grand Hyatt Nashville;
• Claire Whitfield Tucker, recently retired president and CEO Emerita of CapStar Financial Holdings and CapStar Bank in Nashville; and
• Ben Weprin, CEO and founder of Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners with a portfolio that includes Graduate Hotels, Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts and Outpost Residential.
Relatedly, Kevin Lavender, who is head of commercial banking at Fifth Third Bank, will serve a second year as chairman of the NCVC Board of Directors. The Board represents sectors from both within and outside the hospitality industry to guide the organization during continued growth in both visitation and hotel supply.
“This is an outstanding group of community and business leaders with expertise in the hospitality, finance, health, sports and legal fields, and their guidance will be instrumental as Nashville tourism continues to expand,” Lavender said in the release. “The hospitality industry is a crucial economic engine that provides vital tax revenue, jobs and economic activity, and its long-term success is important for Nashville and Tennessee.”
The NCVC Executive Committee for Fiscal Year 2023 include Lavender as chairman; Maneet Chauhan, executive chef and partner at Morph Hospitality, as chair elect; Dr. Robert Fisher, past president at Belmont University, as immediate past chair; Marcus Whitney, CEO and co-founder of Health:Further, as finance and audit committee chair; and Ellen Pryor, Frist Art Museum director of communications, as sales and marketing committee chair.
The NCVC also announced three new members to the board of directors for its foundation, Music City Inc. They are Fabrizio Calvo, general manager of JW Marriott Nashville; Turner Nashe, co-founder at Recover-Health LLC; and Molly Shehan, entertainment attorney and partner at Milom Horsnell Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC.
Kreulen will serve as chairman of Music City Inc. and Greg Hill of Greg Hill Management Inc. as vice chairman.
