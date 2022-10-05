Vonlane .png

Texas-based premium transportation company Vonlane has announced it will offer motor-coach service connecting Nashville and Atlanta, beginning Nov. 4.

According to a release, the daily service will provide 19 weekly departures from each city, with Vonlane billing itself as offering “a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.”

Alex Danza

