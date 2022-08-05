Ardent Health Services’ COO Terika Richardson has been elected to the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees.
In her Ardent position, Richardson is responsible for operations and strategic growth of the organization’s 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care across six states.
According to a release, Richardson is set to serve a three-year term starting Jan. 1, 2023.
“It is an honor to be elected to this position and I look forward to leveraging the AHA’s influence to help our nation’s hospitals emerge from the pandemic while identifying solutions to address the broader challenges facing our industry on a national level,” Richardson said.
Delek beats Q2 earnings estimates
Delek US Holdings has announced quarterly earnings of $4.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 per share.
According to a Zacks release, this compares to a loss of $0.88 per share from the mark of the same period a year ago.
The quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 43.3 percent. A quarter ago, the Brentwood-based oil refinery operator was expected to post a loss of $0.14 per share. Instead, Delek produced earnings of $0.58, 514.3 percent greater than the projection.
During the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times, Zacks reports.
For the quarter, Delek posted revenues of $5.98 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44.19 percent. This compares to Q2 2021 revenues of $2.19 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters.
Delek US Holdings shares have added about 78.8 percent since the year’s start and versus the S&P 500's decline of 12.8 percent, Zacks reports.
CoreCivic announces Q2 results
CoreCivic Inc. recorded second-quarter net income of $10.6 million, or $0.09 per share, compared with net income in the second quarter of 2021 of $15.6 million, or $0.13 per share.
According to a release, the Brentwood-based corrections company saw total revenue of $456.7 million for the quarter.
Q2 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $71.1 million, compared with $82.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Funds from operations was $34.3 million, or $0.28 per share, for the period, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.09 per share, in Q2 2021.
Damon Hininger, CoreCivic president and chief executive officer, said the company is planning to sell in the third quarter its 1,978-bed McRae Correctional Facility for $130 million. This sale will result in a gain on sale of $75 million to $80 million.
The sale price represents approximately $66,000 per bed which, when used to approximate the value of CoreCivic’s 70,000 company-owned correctional beds, indicates a real estate value in excess of $4 billion, Hininger said.
Finn Partners’ Cottrill named to national list
Nicole Cottrill, Finn Partners’ senior partner and health provider services group lead, has been named one of Medika Life’s Women Transforming Healthcare.
According to a release, the list features 30 individuals working to improve the health care system. Cottrill is the only area official named to the list.
At Finn (stylized as “FINN”), Cottrill serves as senior counselor for the agency’s provider and payer clients including hospitals and health systems, physician practices, long-term and post-acute care providers, and specialists in areas including oncology and behavioral health.
“As we compiled the list of women making a substantial impact across the healthcare industry, Nicole was a top candidate as a veteran in healthcare communications,” Dr. Robert Turner, founding editor, Medika Life, said in the release. “Her relentless passion to make a difference is improving lives across the globe.”
Cottrill joined FINN in 2006. She began her career at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. In 1999, she joined Boston-based public relations firm Rasky Baerlein Strategic Communications, eventually serving as vice president, healthcare and science.
