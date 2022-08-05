Ardent Health Services’ COO Terika Richardson has been elected to the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees.

In her Ardent position, Richardson is responsible for operations and strategic growth of the organization’s 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care across six states.

