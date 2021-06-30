Lieff Cabraser attorney Mark Chalos, managing partner of the firm’s Nashville office, has been elected president of the Tennessee Trial Lawyers’ Association.
Chalos previously served as vice president of the organization, according to a release. He will serve as president-elect for 2021-22 and as president for 2022-23. Chalos is an adjunct professor of law at Vanderbilt University Law School and a frequent speaker about civil litigation topics at legal seminars nationwide.
Relatedly, Lieff Cabraser partner Kenny Byrd was re-elected to the TTLA Board of Governors.
The Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association has operated for more than 55 years.
Nissan Foundation to provide grant to YWCA
The Nissan Foundation has named YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee a 2021 grant recipient.
A release does not note the dollar value of the gift. The Nissan Foundation grant will help fund YWCA's monthly lunch-and-learn series, an educational program that fosters greater respect and understanding among peoples who have different racial or cultural backgrounds.
The Nissan Foundation is awarding a total of $697,000 in grants to 28 nonprofit organizations for its 2021 grant cycle. The nonprofit recipients are located in Southern California, Tennessee, Texas, Central Mississippi, Southeast Michigan and the New York and Atlanta metro areas — all areas where Nissan has an operational presence.
“The Stand Against Racism lunch and learn series is an safe space for people to come together and learn about structural and institutional racism,” YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee President and CEO Sharon Roberson said in the release. “These can be difficult discussions, but they necessary to help build greater understanding and empathy amongst all people in our community.”
The Nissan Foundation was created in 1992 as a response to the three weeks of violent civil unrest that occurred near Nissan North America’s then U.S. sales and marketing operations in Southern California following the Rodney King trial verdict. Nissan established a $5 million endowment to promote cultural diversity within southern Los Angeles neighborhoods.
In the 29 years since, the Nissan Foundation has awarded more than $13 million to over 150 nonprofit organizations. It is led by President Andrew Tavi.
Andrew Jackson Foundation names new regent, trustees
The Andrew Jackson Foundation — which operates The Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson — has elected six new trustees to its board.
The trustees join 17 others on the board and will begin their terms July 1.
Leading the board will be John L. Nau III, chairman of the Texas Historical Commission and past chair of the National Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, an appointment made by President George W. Bush.
Nau succeeds regent Carol Yochem, regional president of First Horizon Bank.
The new trustees are as follows:
• Marees Choppin, current regent of The General James Robertson Chapter of the DAR, formerly worked for the International Department of Commerce Union Bank (now Bank of America), where she specialized in Latin American finance before joining Harpeth Hall as the co-department chair of world languages.
• Beth Courtney, managing partner, Southeast of Finn Partners. Courtney leads Finn's integrated marketing services across 10 Southeastern states.
• W.L. Gray, founder of Goodpasture Gray, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm. Gray has more than 40 years of Wall Street experience, serving as senior vice president of two major Wall Street firms. He is also currently focused on pre-clinical research for ALS and is working with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to establish an ALS Research Center with the LiveLikeLou Foundation.
• Pam Koban, whose higher education career of more than 30 years includes roles as the University of Tennessee Nashville Director of Human Resources, Human Resource Officer for the University of Tennessee System-Wide Administration and the system-wide Chief Human Resource Officer for the Tennessee Board of Regents. She has served as a member of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission since 2013.
• Susan Whitaker, who served a 12-year tenure as the Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development. In that role, Tennessee tourism dollars nearly doubled, reaching $19 billion and exceeding 100 million visitors a year. Whitaker left state government in 2015 and formed Whitaker Travel & Tourism Strategies.
• Kurt Winstead, whose 30-year military career included director of the joint staff, state's senior staff judge advocate and brigade command judge advocate during Operation Iraqi Freedom III. He retired as a Brigadier General from the Tennessee National Guard In 2021. Winstead has practiced law since 1988 and is a founding partner at Rudy Winstead Turner PLLC.
“On the heels of recovery from the pandemic’s financial strain on our organization, it is the expertise and leadership of regent Yochem and the entire board that has positioned us to move our mission forward,” Howard Kittell, president and CEO of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, said in the release. “The next five years will be centered on financial sustainability; exercising effective stewardship of the land, structures and collections of the Foundation; and enhancing visitors’ understanding of Andrew Jackson’s continued effect on American politics and culture.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.